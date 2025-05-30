Function meets fantasy: How stylish is your furniture in today's homes?

High-networth connoisseurs are today embracing a subdued, legendary form of opulence that values distinctiveness, craftsmanship, and heritage. Fine furniture is now about soul, not just status, whether it’s a bar cabinet with elaborate French marquetry or a delicately curved Italian leather sofa.

The renaissance of craft

Greater desire for artistic expression has traditional woodworking techniques gaining popularity. Hand-lathed wood, marquetry, inlay, and labour-intensive polishing techniques are seeing an upsurge, courtesy international ateliers and Indian brands such as AKFD and Kolkata-based Scarlet Splendour.

It’s about conserving history while making furniture. Scarlet Splendour collaborates with craftspeople to produce imaginative pieces (think sculpted cabinets) through traditional methods. And Italian mainstays like Baxter are embracing the imperfections of raw finishes and hand-treated leather, turning them into exquisite works of art.

Table from Lands of Legends collection by Scarlet Splendour: Price on request | Courtesy: Scarlet Splendour When heritage and design collide Cross-continental collaborations are at the core of this movement. Indian karigars are now collaborating with French ateliers with centuries-old woodworking traditions and Italian design houses like Minotti to create pieces that are both rooted in artisanal heritage and have a global aesthetic. These links go beyond the superficial “East meets West” sensibilities. They create furniture affected by two different worlds, like a French-style bergere upholstered in handwoven Indian silk, or a clean-lined Italian bar unit with mother-of-pearl inlay made in Rajasthan.

Flower Chair from the Garden collection by Scarlet Splendour: Price on request | Courtesy: Scarlet Splendour While India embraces the clean, minimalist codes of Minotti, buyers are not passive recipients. They’re actively shaping what global luxury means in an Indian context — pushing international brands to expand their creative boundaries, says Tarak Shah, managing director, Minotti India. Haute couture: The new customisation Going beyond showroom selections, connoisseurs are looking for products that represent their values, desires, and way of life. With one-on-one design consultations comparable to haute couture fittings, luxury furniture manufacturers are stepping up to the plate. Consider it like commissioning a work of art, but with the added benefit of being able to sit on it.

The Portuguese design firm Boca do Lobo offers personalised versions of some of its most famous pieces. Exotic materials like gold leaf, walnut burl, and hammered brass are available. Bespoke studios in India provide comparable services, assisting customers with finishes, measurements, and even the story the furniture should tell. Scarlet Splendour Adamaster, a cupboard inspired by the legendary sea monster from Portuguese mythology: Price on request | Courtesy: Scarlet Splendour “Each creation is handcrafted by master crafters, including artisans from Agra specialising in semi-precious stone inlays, fine carpenters from Bihar, expert metalworkers from Moradabad, and a dedicated straw marquetry team, crafting modern designs with raw materials imported from France,” says Ashish Bajoria, cofounder, Scarlet Splendour.

Eco-friendliness and storytelling Excess is no longer the same as luxury. Slow production methods, responsibly sourced wood, and limited-edition collections are becoming popular. It’s about pieces that last generations, not seasons, and quality over quantity. Customers are intrigued as to who created this. What was the source of the wood? What is the meaning of this carving? Furniture is starting to spark conversations about consciousness, culture, and care. 1919 Ultime Notizie armchair from Fornasetti Capsule Collection by Poltrona Frau: Price on request | Courtesy: Scarlet Splendour True luxury is rooted in responsibility. “People today seek objects that reflect not just taste, but values,” says a design consultant from Poltrona Frau.

Milan to Mumbai: The new furniture capitals India’s design-savvy elite are shopping beyond borders while also championing Indian studios rooted in craftsmanship. Here’s a quick guide for the global collector: > Milan: Salone del Mobile, Minotti flagship, Baxter > Paris: Maison&Objet, Liaigre, Roche Bobois > Mumbai/Kolkata: Scarlet Splendour, Essentia Environments > Delhi: AKFD, Iqrup+Ritz 5 iconic furniture pieces to know > Minotti Freeman Sofa: A lesson in modular luxury > Poltrona Frau Archibald Chair: Quiet authority, stitched in Italy > Scarlet Splendour Paris Bureau: Contemporary design meets art deco and Indian marquetting traditions > AKFD Jaipur Chair: Rooted in heritage, refined for today