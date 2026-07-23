Kalyan Krishnamurthy on why customer value keeps Flipkart hungry for more

The late afternoon sunlight filtering into the room, where we are seated around a long rectangular table, makes Kalyan’s wristbands glow. To start with, he bought them as a fashion statement, and then family and friends started gifting him those bands, he says, smiling, when asked about them.
The fruit platter is here, looking rather colourful. Avocado on toast, with baby tomatoes, doesn’t disappoint either, as we concentrate on the subject of quick commerce — which is the big battleground for a large number of companies, including Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto, and Amazon, besides Flipkart.
We are curious to know how much of the CEO’s time goes into getting quick commerce right in a fiercely competitive market. “I will give you a bigger picture of my time,” Kalyan tells us.