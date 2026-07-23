Kalyan Krishnamurthy on why customer value keeps Flipkart hungry for more

“There is commerce for the country. India has a very big base of consumers and it's by far the most distributed set of consumers across geographies, across demographics. The objective of the company is to make sure that we are able to offer the most relevant and the best value proposition to each of those customer segments,” Kalyan elaborates while stressing commerce for all of India.

Kalyan, 54, has been associated with Flipkart since 2016 in a variety of roles (after a brief stint as its interim chief financial officer in 2013). But it was in 2017 that he was made Flipkart CEO in a much-talked-about shift from his stint as managing director at Tiger Global Management. The following year saw Walmart’s buyout of Flipkart, where the US-based investment firm Tiger Global was a foundational investor. As group CEO since 2018 at the Bengaluru-headquartered ecommerce firm founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007, Kalyan often gets firsthand feedback from customers while on delivery rounds himself. Startup founders typically like to be hands-on, whether it’s delivering products or driving a cab, but, as Kalyan says, his goal is to retain the startup DNA of Flipkart while driving the company’s growth. Kalyan is described by many as a numbers man with leadership and people skills. He’s accessible even to junior employees in the organisation and would consider their suggestions, according to his colleagues.