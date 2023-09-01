Railway's freight business up as it faces rising costs and competition

Demand for coal and other key commodities like pig iron and finished steel has resulted in eastern India leading in freight traffic. The East Coast railway zone comprises the mineral-rich state of Odisha and the Bastar and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh. The zone has a 16 per cent share in freight, increasing from 13 per cent in 2012-13. The East Central zone, which includes railway stations in Bihar and Jharkhand, has seen its freight share increase from 10 per cent to 12 per cent in the same period. The South East Central zone, which includes Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh, and South Eastern, which includes Kharagpur in West Bengal, are other major freight contributors (chart 2).