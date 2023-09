Railway's freight business up as it faces rising costs and competition

Before the Indian Railways , caravans of pack bullocks carried goods to places like the Deccan, where "neither navigable rivers nor wheeled traffic could penetrate far into the interior". The caravans, managed by the semi-nomadic Banjara community, connected the country and ensured goods traffic between regions, says Tirthankar Roy in ‘The Economic History of India: 1857-2010.’ The book notes that until the Railways began its dominance, bulk commodities travelled on the Ganges and the Indus and coast-to-coast shipping was used too.

More recently, the Railways has made all-time high investments of more than a trillion rupees in the first four months of 2022-23 even as freight transport reaches record numbers. The April-July 2023 freight figure was 25 per cent higher than the same period in 2019. Annual figures for 2021-22 show that freight trains travelled 481 million km that year, nearly double from the time of economic liberalisation in the nineties. The quantity of goods carried is at a record high too, though a few commodities dominate the traffic as seen in chart 1 (click image for interactive chart).