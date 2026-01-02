In good company: Sensex names that stayed on, dropped out, returned

The Sensex, the country’s revered stock market barometer, is a mirror to economic and corporate transformation. For companies, earning a place in this 30-stock index is a badge of honour: Confirmation that they belong to the elite club shaping India’s capital markets. Remaining there, however, is the much taller order. The index is reviewed and reconstituted twice a year, and each rejig is a quiet but firm reminder that even the most admired corporations must continuously prove their relevance.

Over the decades, the Sensex has been a diary of winners and laggards, faithfully recording the churn that defines Indian business. Once-powerful names such as Zenith, Ballarpur Industries or Mukund Steel have faded into footnotes of corporate history. Among the original 30 constituents at launch in January 1986, only three companies have never exited: Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and ITC. Their uninterrupted presence is testimony to the resilience and reinvention required to stay at the top through liberalisation shocks, consumption booms, technological shifts and the rise of global capital.