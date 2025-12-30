Massive and historic economic transformation underway in UP: Nitin Agarwal

In 2017, the GSDP of Uttar Pradesh was Rs 13.3 trillion, which has increased to ₹30 trillion, and by the end of FY26, our target is to increase it to Rs 35 trillion, the 44-year-old Agarwal said at a well-attended event in the state’s capital. He said the manufacturing sector contributed ₹2.81 trillion to the state’s gross value addition, more than a two and a half times increase to the 2017 level.

Agarwal said challenges facing UP’s exports are that it is a landlocked state, but its exports have increased from ₹84,000 crore in 2017 to ₹1.86 trillion, and it has reduced unemployment from 6.4 per cent to 2.4 per cent in the last eight and a half years. “We have created 800,000 jobs in the government sector, and nine million in the private sector,” Agarwal said. He said as a result of the government’s policies, the increase in the state’s per capita income has been unprecedented, from ₹54,500 in 2017 to ₹108,000 in 2025.