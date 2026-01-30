Navigating global turmoil: Can India stay the course on policy and growth?

Arup Rakshit: There is broad agreement on two points: the US labour market is weakening, and AI investment has been the primary growth driver. However, this concentrated growth is also leading to job loss, especially in tech, which is beginning to have an impact. That reinforces the case for rate cuts. Whether there are five or three cuts, I agree with Shailendra that after two or three, there will likely be a pause to monitor inflation. Regarding tariffs, US corporates have absorbed much of the cost because supply chains cannot adjust quickly. Indian exporters have absorbed relatively little, as the burden has largely been borne by intermediaries in the US.