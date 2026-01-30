10 years of the inflation targeting framework: What lies ahead next?

Farmer welfare is important. But the appropriate tools for that are fiscal policy and transfers, not monetary policy. Monetary policy is a general policy, not sectoral. There is an argument that headline inflation converges to core inflation. If that is true, one might argue for targeting core. But a lot of academic work shows the opposite — that core inflation moves towards headline because food price shocks feed into wages and second-round effects. That suggests headline inflation should remain the target. There is also debate on whether 4 per cent is the right midpoint. The discussion paper does substantial work here. Historically, core inflation in India has been around 4 per cent. Headline inflation is volatile, vegetable inflation moved from 40 per cent in 2024 to minus 20 per cent in October 2025. Despite volatility, a symmetric band around a point target helps signaling. The 4 per cent target is also justified by productivity differentials with advanced economies. My broad answer is that inflation targeting was a major structural reform, supported by prior financial sector reforms that made it easier to implement. After 10 years, it has largely been a success and does not require a major rethink.