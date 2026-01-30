Better liquidity key for microfinance sector's recovery: Industry experts

Misra: In 2021, during Covid, there was a double whammy on NBFC-MFI. We had to put a moratorium on loans and collection from borrowers. But, on repayment to lenders, there was no moratorium. So, the Department of Financial Services came up with a ₹7,500 crore guarantee scheme to give confidence to banks that in case of default, the government will pay a major part to the lenders, to boost lending to these players. But, none of them defaulted and banks got all the money back. There was no fiscal impact. So we asked the government if a larger guarantee fund can be instituted of ₹20,000 crore, which will kick-start the virtuous cycle of funding and give confidence to the bank. We hope that can be expedited.