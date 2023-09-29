Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games: Esha-Palak-Divya win silver in 10m air rifle pistol team event

Asian Games: Esha-Palak-Divya win silver in 10m air rifle pistol team event

With a total of 1731 points, India managed to get their hands on silver, falling just five short of gold, which was won by China with 1736 points

ANI
India women shooter clinch silver in 10m air pistol event. Photo: @Sai_media

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 4:39 AM IST
The Indian shooting trio of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Subbaraju continued the country's unstoppable run at shooting as they secured a silver medal in the women's 10 m air rifle pistol team final at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday.

With a total of 1731 points, India managed to get their hands on silver, falling just five short of gold, which was won by China with 1736 points. Chinese Taipei secured the bronze medal with 1723 points.

Check LIVE UPDATES of India's event on Day 7 (September 30) at the Asian Games 2023

This is India's 14th medal in shooting at the Hangzhou meet, their best-ever performance at the continental meet in this discipline.

Earlier on Thursday, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema bagged another gold medal for India in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Thursday.

The Indian team finished one point ahead of silver medal holders China. This is the fourth gold medal in shooting and overall sixth in the ongoing Asian Games.

Check 2023 Asian Games India medal tally here

2023 Asian Games latest news updates

The match-up saw a comeback from Sarabjot Singh to qualify in fifth place for the final of the individual event. Arjun Singh Cheema qualified for the final in 8th place. Shiva Narwal failed to qualify for the individual final finishing 14th but the Indian team's combined score was enough to edge out China by one point for Gold.

With 1734 points Indian team clinched the gold, China stood second with 1733 points and Vietnam secured the bronze with 1730 points.

Now, India has won a total of 26 medals at the Asian Games Hangzhou, with six gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals.

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 9:58 AM IST

