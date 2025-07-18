Friday, July 18, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Inter Kashi crowned I-League champions; CAS rejects AIFF appeal decision

Inter Kashi crowned I-League champions; CAS rejects AIFF appeal decision

The AIFF had announced Churchill Brothers as the I-League champions after its Appeal Committee ruled against Inter Kashi in a matter related to the fielding of an 'ineligible player'.

Inter Kashi

Inter Kashi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Inter Kashi were on Friday declared I-League champions after the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Appeal Committee's decision of awarding the title to Churchill Brothers of Goa.

The AIFF had announced Churchill Brothers as the I-League champions after its Appeal Committee ruled against Inter Kashi in a matter related to the fielding of an 'ineligible player'. The Varanasi club had ended at second spot after points were deducted from their tally.

But on appeal by Inter Kashi, the CAS asked the AIFF to reverse its decision of awarding the title to Churchill.

 

"The AIFF shall forthwith declare Inter Kashi FC as winner of the I-league 2024-25 season," the Lausanne-based CAS said in its order.

"The appeal filed on 4 June 2025 by Inter Kashi FC against the decision issued on 31 May 2025 by the Appeal Committee of the All-India Football Federation is partially upheld.

"The decision issued on 31 May 2025 by the Appeal Committee of the All India Football Federation is set aside," the CAS added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia, Qatar secure home edge for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Luka Modric

Luka Modric expected to bring high standard in new club AC Milan next year

Harry Kane

No more second chances in Football! 134-year-old rule to be changed?

Lamine Yamal FC Barcelona

Maradona to Yamal: Players who wore the number 10 for FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal steps into the shadows of greats with Barcelona's No. 10 shirt

Topics : Football News Indian football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon