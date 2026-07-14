Data viz: The World Cup teams that never trailed - and those that never led

When England faced Congo DR in the Round of 32, Brian Cipenga gave the African side a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute. Fourth ranked England then trailed for 75 minutes against 41st ranked Congo DR before Harry Kane's header in the 75th minute drew them level. Kane struck again in the 86th minute to seal a comeback victory.

Argentina was bound for a similar upset against Egypt in the Round of 16. Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico put Egypt 2-0 up by the 67th minute. Argentina spent 79 minutes trailing before Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi brought them at level. It was only after Enzo Fernández's strike at 90+3 minutes that the defending champions attained the winning lead.

At the other end, France have not trailed for a single minute across their six matches in this World Cup. Spain, too, have spent zero minutes behind.

To put these contrasts into perspective, we calculated every minute of all the 100 matches played till now and determined how much time every team spent trailing, level, and leading.

In the 301 minutes of their total playing time across its three matches, Tunisia spent 287 minutes (95% of their total playing time) trailing, the highest of any team. Iraq (83%) and Qatar (79%) follow. While Scotland had to trail in 197 minutes (64% of its total playing time), it also enjoyed lead in 75 minutes (24% of its total playing time). At the bottom, four teams — France, Spain, Colombia, and Netherlands — never trailed at all.

However, as England and Argentina's rebounds show, trailing does not always mean losing. Some teams upturned the pressure of trailing by staging remarkable comebacks.