Neymar makes 1st appearance as second-half sub for Brazil vs Scotland

Neymar has finally played in this World Cup.

The Brazil superstar checked in during the 76th minute against Scotland on Wednesday, with the team leading 3-0 and well on its way to clinching a spot in the knockout stage that starts next week.

It wasn't a surprise: Brazil said earlier this week that he would be available, clearing the way for the forward to make his debut after missing the first two matches.

He did not start, and it seemed like that was the plan Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had all along when he raised the possibility earlier this week that Neymar could play as a substitute.

And when Neymar got off the bench to start doing some warmup sprints and stretches along the sideline during the second half, fans in that area absolutely roared. The cheers got louder when he checked in, as well as when he made his first touch. ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup: Rahimi, Yassine help Morocco rally to beat Haiti 4-2 Neymar was one of the final players to get off Brazil's bus Wednesday, flashing a thumbs-up, giving a wave and slapping hands with a few well-wishers as he made his way inside Hard Rock Stadium and toward the locker room. "He is available. He trained very well this week," Ancelotti said Tuesday, without confirming that Neymar would take the field against Scotland. "He is fit and able, ready to play. We are very happy that he is back. He is a high-quality player." Neymar had been dealing with a right calf injury that sidelined him for more than a month. He went through a training session with Brazil on Sunday.