Inter Milan vs PSG: 5 player battles to watch out for in the UCL final

Paris Saint-Germain head into the Champions League final knowing this may be their best-ever chance to secure the elusive European crown. Despite a shaky beginning to life after Kylian Mbappé, Luis Enrique’s men hit their stride early in the year and haven’t looked back since. The Ligue 1 champions have made a habit of dispatching English opposition—first overcoming Manchester City to progress from the group stage, then eliminating Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal in successive knockout rounds to reach the final.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are appearing in their second Champions League final in three seasons. After narrowly missing out on the title in 2023 with a narrow loss to Manchester City, Simone Inzaghi's side are determined not to let this opportunity slip away again. Their journey to the final has been equally demanding, having defeated Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and La Liga winners Barcelona. Though they fell short in their domestic title race, Inter have proven to be one of Europe's most consistent and formidable teams under Inzaghi's leadership.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) vs Yann Sommer (Inter Milan)

Donnarumma has been a standout performer for PSG in the knockout stages of this season's Champions League. His heroics include a crucial penalty shootout save at Anfield and multiple key saves against Arsenal in the semifinals. Throughout the competition, he has maintained a save percentage of 87.88%, with 20 saves and three clean sheets over eight matches .

Sommer has been exceptional since joining Inter Milan in 2023, quickly establishing himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe. In the Champions League, he boasts a remarkable 90% save percentage, with 18 saves and three clean sheets in five matches . His standout moment came in the semifinal against Barcelona, where he made seven crucial saves, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Nuno Mendes vs. Denzel Dumfries

The battle between PSG's left-back Nuno Mendes and Inter's right-wing-back Denzel Dumfries will be crucial. Mendes has been instrumental in neutralizing top wingers, while Dumfries has been a significant offensive threat, contributing with goals and assists.

Achraf Hakimi vs. Federico Dimarco

On the opposite flank, PSG's Achraf Hakimi faces Inter's Federico Dimarco. Hakimi's attacking prowess and pace will test Dimarco's defensive capabilities, making this a key area to watch.

João Neves vs. Nicolò Barella

In midfield, PSG's João Neves, a €70 million signing, will look to disrupt Inter's playmaker Nicolò Barella. Neves' combative style and ball-winning ability will be essential in controlling the game's tempo .

Lautaro Martínez vs. Marquinhos

Up front, Inter's Lautaro Martínez, with eight goals in seven Champions League appearances this season, will challenge PSG's captain Marquinhos. Marquinhos' experience and leadership will be vital in containing Martínez's threat