Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Ten Hag's Bundesliga reign starts with Leverkusen defeat to Hoffenheim

Ten Hag's Bundesliga reign starts with Leverkusen defeat to Hoffenheim

Tim Lemperle scored the visitors' winner early in the second half to get a new look Leverkusen after a summer of change off to a disappointing start

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag

AP Berlin
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hoffenheim spoiled Erik ten Hag's Bundesliga debut as Bayer Leverkusen coach by coming from behind to defeat his team 2-1 at home on Saturday.

Tim Lemperle scored the visitors' winner early in the second half to get a new look Leverkusen after a summer of change off to a disappointing start.

Ten Hag, who took over from the Real Madrid-bound Xabi Alonso, had three new signings in his starting lineup including goalkeeper Mark Flekken, young forward Ibrahim Maza, and defender Jarell Quansah.

The latter headed Leverkusen into an early lead, but Fisnik Asllani leveled in the 25th and turned provider for Lemperle in the 52nd.

 

The summer departures of key Leverkusen players like Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka, Jeremie Frimpong and former captain Jonathan Tah was evident as the home team failed to mount a response.

Also Read

Harry Kane

Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern Munich destroy Leipzig 6-0 in league opener

Bundesliga

Bundesliga to have longer games starting from this year; Here's why

Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich optimistic Musiala returns before end 2025 after leg fracture

Granit Xhaka

Sunderland sign Granit Xhaka from Leverkusen in surprise transfer

Luis Diaz

Bayern Munich rope in Luis Diaz from Liverpool on 4-year contract

Ten Hag was just one of four coaches making their Bundesliga debuts with new teams.

Former Germany assistant Sandro Wagner got off to a dream start with his Augsburg team winning 3-1 in Freiburg, while Paul Simonis also had an opening win with Wolfsburg beating Heidenheim 3-1 away.

Horst Steffen's Werder Bremen lost 4-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt, whose goalkeeper, Michael Zetterer, made his debut against his former teammates three days after switching between the sides.

In the Berlin borough of Kpenick, Ilyas Ansah scored two goals on his Bundesliga debut for Union Berlin to beat Stuttgart 2-1.

Borussia Dortmund was starting its league campaign at Hamburg-club St. Pauli later.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo becomes first footballer to score 100 goals for 4 different clubs

Durand Cup 2025

Durand Cup winners list: Which team won most titles in 137-year history?

NorthEast United

Durand Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS, NEUFC vs DHFC final: NorthEast Utd lift 2nd title with dominant 6-1 win

Man City vs Tottenham highlights

Man City vs Tottenham HIGHLIGHTS Premier League: Spurs stun City at Etihad to secure easy 2-0 win

Nottingham Forest

Forest coach Nuno 'worried' about job amid tension with owner Marinakis

Topics : Bundesliga

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon