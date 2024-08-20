Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bayern loses defender Josip Stanisic for several weeks to knee injury

AP Munich (Germany)
Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 5:03 PM IST
Bayern Munich and Croatia defender Josip Stanisic will miss the start of the Bundesliga season because of a knee injury, the club said Tuesday.

Stanisic tore a ligament in his right knee during a practice session Monday and will be "sidelined for several weeks, Bayern said.

Bayern starts its Bundesliga campaign on Sunday at Wolfsburg and is seeking to reclaim the title from Bayer Leverkusen, where Staniic spent last season on loan.

Stanisic is likely to miss two Croatia games in the UEFA Nations League, at Portugal on Sept. 5 and home to Poland three days later.

Bayern also plays the first two rounds of the expanded Champions League opening league phase scheduled from Sept. 17-19 and Oct. 1-2. The draw for each team's eight games will be made next week in Monaco.


Topics :footballBayern Munich

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

