Carabao Cup Winners, runner-ups list: EFL history - all you need to know

Liverpool hold the record for the most EFL Cup titles, having won the competition 10 times.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 11:55 PM IST
The EFL Cup, currently known as the Carabao Cup due to sponsorship reasons, is an annual knockout football competition in England’s domestic football calendar. Organized by the English Football League (EFL), the tournament features clubs from the top four divisions of English football, with a total of 92 teams from the Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, and League Two.
 
Liverpool are the current holders of the EFL Cupand are taking on Newcastle United in the 2024/25 final at the iconic Wembley Stadium today.
 
Which team has won the most EFL Cup titles? 
Liverpool hold the record for the most EFL Cup titles, having won the competition 10 times. They also finished as runners-up on four occasions. Their first victory came in the 1980-81 season, when they defeated West Ham United in a replayed final at Villa Park.
 
Manchester City are next with eight titles, followed by Manchester United with six. Both Chelsea and Aston Villa have lifted the trophy five times.
 
Which team has won the most consecutive EFL Cup titles? 
Both Liverpool and Manchester City share the record for winning the most consecutive EFL Cup titles, with each team securing the trophy four times in a row. Liverpool’s streak ran from 1981 to 1984, which included a memorable win over Everton in the 1984 final. Manchester City dominated the competition from 2017 to 2021, securing four titles in a row and five in six seasons, including a victory in 2015-16. 
Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) winners list
Year Winners Runners-up
2025 Liverpool/ Newcastle United Liverpool/ Newcastle United
2024 Liverpool Chelsea
2023 Manchester United Newcastle
2022 Liverpool Chelsea
2021 Manchester City Tottenham
2020 Manchester City Aston Villa
2019 Manchester City Arsenal
2018 Manchester City Arsenal
2017 Man United Southampton
2016 Manchester City Liverpool
2015 Chelsea Tottenham
2014 Manchester City Sunderland
2013 Swansea Bradford City
2012 Liverpool Cardiff City
2011 Birmingham City Arsenal
2010 Man United Aston Villa
2009 Man United Aston Villa
2008 Tottenham Chelsea
2007 Chelsea Arsenal
2006 Man United Wigan
2005 Chelsea Liverpool
2004 Middlesbrough Bolton
2003 Liverpool Man United
2002 Manchester City Aston Villa
2001 Liverpool Birmingham City
2000 Leicester Tranmere
1999 Tottenham Leicester
1998 Chelsea Middlesbrough
1997 Leicester Middlesbrough
1996 Aston Villa Leeds United
1995 Liverpool Bolton
1994 Aston Villa Man United
1993 Arsenal Sheffield Wednesday
1992 Man United Nottingham Forest
1991 Sheffield Wednesday Man United
1990 Nottingham Forest Oldham
1989 Nottingham Forest Luton Town
1988 Luton Town Arsenal
1987 Arsenal Liverpool
1986 Oxford Utd QPR
1985 Norwich Sunderland
1984 Liverpool Everton
1983 Liverpool Man United 
1982 Liverpool Tottenham
1981 Liverpool West Ham
1980 Wolves Nottingham Forest
1979 Nottingham Forest Southampton
1978 Nottingham Forest Liverpool
1977 Aston Villa Everton
1976 Manchester City Newcastle
1975 Aston Villa Norwich
1974 Wolves Manchester City
1973 Tottenham Norwich
1972 Stoke City Chelsea
1971 Tottenham Aston Villa
1970 Manchester City West Brom
1969 Swindon Arsenal
1968 Leeds United Arsenal
1967 QPR West Brom
1966 West Brom West Ham
1965 Chelsea Leicester
1964 Leicester Stoke
1963 Birmingham Aston Villa
1962 Norwich Rochdale
1961 Aston Villa Rotherham
 
First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

