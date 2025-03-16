Carabao Cup Winners, runner-ups list: EFL history - all you need to know

The EFL Cup, currently known as the Carabao Cup due to sponsorship reasons, is an annual knockout football competition in England’s domestic football calendar. Organized by the English Football League (EFL), the tournament features clubs from the top four divisions of English football, with a total of 92 teams from the Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, and League Two.

Liverpool are the current holders of the EFL Cupand are taking on Newcastle United in the 2024/25 final at the iconic Wembley Stadium today.

Which team has won the most EFL Cup titles?

Liverpool hold the record for the most EFL Cup titles, having won the competition 10 times. They also finished as runners-up on four occasions. Their first victory came in the 1980-81 season, when they defeated West Ham United in a replayed final at Villa Park.

Manchester City are next with eight titles, followed by Manchester United with six. Both Chelsea and Aston Villa have lifted the trophy five times.

Which team has won the most consecutive EFL Cup titles?