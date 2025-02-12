Champions League playoffs: Can City spring a comeback vs Real in 2nd leg?

UEFA Champions League playoff Real Madrid vs Manchester City 2nd leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid be played?

The 2nd leg of the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played on February 19.

What time will the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid begin on February 19?

The UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid will start at 1:30 AM (Feb 20).

Where will the live telecast of the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be available on the SonyLIV app.

With Manchester City suffering a 3-2 defeat by the hands of defending champions Real Madrid in the 1st leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff tie at the Etihad stadium, they will hope to spring a comeback when they take on Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 2nd leg now.A brace from City striker Erling Haaland gave City the advantage on the night but it was a resurgent Real performance later in the 2nd half which saw Jude Bellingham score a 92nd minute winner to register a 3-2 win which they get to take in the 2nd leg.City know a thing or too about not taking a 1-goal lead lightly, especially against the likes Real Madrid who have punished City in the past as well. With the 2nd leg in a week, Pep Guardiola's side will hope to get a Round of 16 spot for themselves in a week's time but have to be content with a 1-goal deficit for now.For Real, it is massive advantage to take home in the 2nd leg as they are now the clear favourites to book themselves a place in the next round.