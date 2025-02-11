Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Champions League 2025 playoffs: City vs Real head-to-head and key stats

The match between Manchester City and Real Madrid on Wednesday will be their 14th encounter

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Real Madrid and Manchester City are all set to renew their rivalry on Wednesday, February 12, when they go toe-to-toe in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025 round of 16 playoff at the Etihad Stadium. The two powerhouses have produced some classic matches in recent history and have frequently collided in Europe's top competition.
 
The intensity of the rivalry can be gauged from the fact that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has compared their Champions League clashes with Manchester City to their historic rivalry with Barcelona in Spain. Ancelotti said that the match against City now feels nothing less than El Clásico.
 
While Real Madrid and Manchester City have been among the most successful clubs in the past decade, how do they compare in their head-to-head record? Take a look.
 
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Head-to-head 
City and Real played against each other for the first time in 2012, and since then, they have faced off 12 times. Out of these 12 games, five have ended in a draw, showcasing the level of competition between these two teams.
 
In terms of victories, City holds the edge with a 4-3 record over Real. However, the last time they faced each other, the match ended in a draw, with Real Madrid winning on penalties. Since the penalties were used as a tie-breaker for the aggregate score over two legs, the match is officially counted as a draw. Still, Real Madrid will take confidence from their penalty shootout success, proving they are on equal footing with City. 

City vs Real: Head-to-head results 
Date Home team Away team Result
04/17/2024 Man City Real Madrid 1-1 (3-4 pens)
04-09-2024 Real Madrid Man City 3-3
05/17/2023 Man City Real Madrid 4-0
05-09-2023 Real Madrid Man City 1-1
05-04-2022 Real Madrid Man City 3-1
04/26/2022 Man City Real Madrid 4-3
08-07-2020 Man City Real Madrid 2-1
02/26/2020 Real Madrid Man City 1-2
05-04-2016 Real Madrid Man City 1-0
04/26/2016 Man City Real Madrid 0-0
11/21/2012 Man City Real Madrid 1-1
09/18/2012 Real Madrid Man City 3-2
 
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Top goal scorers 
The top scorer between the two sides in their 12 encounters is French international and former Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, with six goals. For Manchester City, the highest scorer against Real Madrid has been Bernardo Silva, with four goals. 
 
Top goal scorers in City vs Real matches 
Player Position Club Goals
Karim Benzema Centre-Forward Real Madrid 6
Rodrygo Right Winger Real Madrid 4
Bernardo Silva Attacking Midfield Manchester City 4
Kevin De Bruyne Attacking Midfield Manchester City 4
Gabriel Jesus Centre-Forward Manchester City 3
 
