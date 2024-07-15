Copa America 2024, ARG vs COL highlights: Argentina bag record 16th title

A superb goal from Lautaro Martinez in extra time helped Argentina clinch their record 16th Copa America title, defeating Colombia 1-0 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Monday (July 15).



Both teams failed to score during regulation time and stoppages. The match went into extra time, where Martinez found the back of the net in the 112th minute, sealing the victory for Argentina. Messi appeared to sustain a non-contact injury while running and falling in the 64th minute and covered his face with his hands when he sat on the bench. Martnez later ran to that bench to hug his captain after the goal that propelled Argentina to its record 16th Copa title on Sunday night.

In a match that started 1 hour, 20 minutes late because of crowd trouble at Hard Rock Stadium, Argentina won its third straight major title following the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup and matched Spain, which won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships around the 2010 World Cup.

Argentina also stopped Colombia's 28-game unbeaten streak dating to a February 2022 loss to the Albiceleste.

Martnez entered in the 97th minute and scored from Giovani Lo Celso's perfect through pass. Just inside the penalty area, to Martnez sent a right-foot shot through the upraised arms of sliding goalkeeper Camilo Vargas for his 29th international goal, his tournament-high fifth.

Key Moments in Copa America Final 2024

Lionel Messi Substituted: Due to an ankle injury, Lionel Messi was forced to be substituted off the field during the final. The forward was visibly upset, seen crying near the dugout.







Ball Possession: Colombia had 57% of ball possession after 35 minutes, compared to Argentina's 43%.

Match Delay: CONMEBOL stated on X that the Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia, scheduled for Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, was postponed by 45 minutes due to supporters attempting to enter without tickets and rushing the gates.



