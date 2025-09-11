Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Portugal vs Ireland World Cup qualifiers live match time and streaming

Portugal, under the guidance of Roberto Martinez, have made a strong start to their qualification campaign, securing dominant victories over Armenia and Hungary.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

The Republic of Ireland will face a tough challenge as they travel to Lisbon to take on Portugal in Matchweek 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers. The match is set to take place at the iconic Estádio José Alvalade, promising a high-stakes encounter.
 
Ireland, currently struggling for form, will be hoping to turn things around despite their recent poor record against the Portuguese side. Playing away from home, Stephen Kenny’s men will need to produce something special to get a result.
 
On the other hand, Portugal, under the guidance of Roberto Martinez, have made a strong start to their qualification campaign, securing dominant victories over Armenia and Hungary. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge, the hosts will look to extend their winning momentum and solidify their position at the top of the group.
 
 
Given their current form and home advantage, Portugal head into the clash as clear favourites. 

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland: Head-to-Head
 
Total matches: 5
Portugal won: 3
Ireland won: 1
Draw: 1
 
UEFA World Cup qualifiers Portugal vs Republic of Ireland: Probable Starting 11
 
Portugal starting 11 (probable): Costa (GK); Cancelo, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo
 
Ireland starting 11 (probable): Caoimhín Kelleher, Jake O’Brien, Nathan Collins, Robbie Brady, Matt Doherty, Jason Knight, Josh Cullen, Finn Azaz, Michael Johnston, Troy Parrott, Evan Ferguson
 
UEFA World Cup qualifiers Portugal vs Republic of Ireland: Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
When will Portugal vs Ireland match take place in UEFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025?
 
Portugal will face Ireland in the group stage of UEFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025 on Thursday, September 4.
 
What time will the Portugal vs Ireland match in UEFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025 begin?
 
Portugal vs Ireland in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025 will kick off at 5:30 PM IST.
 
What is the venue for Portugal vs Ireland UEFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025 match?
 
The Portugal vs Ireland match in UEFA World Cup Qualifiers will be played at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon
 
Where to watch live telecast of Portugal vs Ireland match in UEFA World Cup Qualifiers in India?
 
The live telecast of Portugal vs Ireland in UEFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025 will be available on the Sony Sport network.
 
Where to watch live streaming of UEFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025 match between Portugal and Ireland in India?
 
Sony LIV will live stream the Portugal vs Ireland match in UEFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025 through their app and website in India.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

