FIFA CWC: Borussia Dortmund advances to last 16 with a 1-0 win over Ulsan

Daniel Svensson scored in the 36th minute to lead Borussia Dortmund over Ulsan 1-0 and into the second round of the Club World Cup.

After a giveaway by Ulsan on a poor pass near its own goal, Jobe Bellingham centered to Svensson, who took a touch and beat goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo from about 10 yards on Wednesday.

Dortmund won Group F with seven points, two more than Fluminese, which finished second following a 0-0 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns. Uslan was last, going 0-3.

The match on a 93-degree (33 Celsius) day with a heat advisory drew 8,239 at 26,000-capacity TQL Stadium, where the crowd included U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Dortmund outshot Ulsan 28-3. ALSO READ: Inter Milan advances at Club World Cup with easy 2-0 win over River Plate American midfielder Gio Reyna made his first appearance of the tournament, entering for Dortmund in the 78th minute. FIFA gave player priority to the Club World Cup, preventing Reyna from being with the U.S. at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Key Moment Svensson, a 23-year-old midfielder loaned to Dortmund by Denmark's Nordsjlland last winter, scored his second goal for the German club after scoring in a 3-2 win over Borussia Mnchengladbach on April 20. Takeaways Dortmund plays on July 1 at Atlanta against Monterrey. Ulsan was eliminated with a 4-2 loss to Fluminense.