Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Sporting Club Delhi launched, replaces Hyderabad FC as capital's top team

Sporting Club Delhi launched, replaces Hyderabad FC as capital's top team

The national capital will have a new top-flight club of the country as Sporting Club Delhi was launched on Saturday after the rebranding of Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC.

Sporting Delhi

Sporting Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The national capital will have a new top-flight club of the country as Sporting Club Delhi was launched on Saturday after the rebranding of Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC.

Last year, Jindal Football Private Limited, a part of BC Jindal Group, acquired Hyderabad FC from the earlier owners, and decided to shift base to Delhi from 2025-26 season.

This marks the return of an ISL club in the national capital after the Delhi Dynamos, which featured in the inaugural edition of the top-tier league in 2014, shifted base to Bhubaneswar in 2019 and rechristened Odisha FC.

Sporting Club Delhi will take the place of Hyderabad FC in the Super Cup in Goa beginning October 25. The fixtures have already been announced and the All India Football Federation is expected to replace Hyderabad FC by the new name of Sporting Club Delhi. 

 

The unveiling of Sporting Club Delhi marks the beginning of a new chapter for football in the Delhi NCR region and India. The club will represent inclusivity, ambition, and the city's spirit and enthusiasm for the sport," said BC Jindal Group Promoter Bhavesh Jindal at the launch.

Also Read

Indian Super League

AIFF, FSDL respond to SC's resolution, ISL 2025 likely to start in December

ISL 2025

ISL 2025 likely to start on October 24 amid AIFF-FSDL talks: Report

Ronaldo and FC Goa

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in India? Al Nassr to face FC Goa in ACL 2

Representative image

Chennaiyin FC suspends operations due to uncertainty surrounding ISL

Indian Super League: Caught in offside trap, waiting for SC to resume play

Indian Super League: Caught in offside trap, waiting for SC to resume play

"With unity, determination, and revival as its philosophy, the club's long-term vision will be to focus on youth development, community engagement, and grassroots football. Through this initiative, we also aim to facilitate long-term infrastructure development, academies, and local partnerships.

The new club also unveiled its brand-new logo that features a stylized Phoenix, a mythical bird rising from the flames, representing resilience and the rebirth of the sport in the city and its surrounding regions.

Our new identity shines a spotlight on Delhi rising from the ashes in the absence of professional football in the city and the region. With this move, the capital city, which once had a thriving football culture and stood at the heart of Indian football, will return to the top-tier of Indian football leagues with its own club, said Sporting Club Delhi CEO Dhruv Sood.

BC Jindal Group's Jindal Football had acquired the sporting license for Hyderabad Football Club before the ISL 2024-25.

Hyderabad FC won the ISL title in 2021-22 season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IND vs BAN AFC

Bangladesh vs India AFC Asian Cup qualifiers live match time, streaming

FIFA World Rankings

FIFA World Rankings: Top 20 Teams after October international break

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo eyeing a return to former club Manchester United?

Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo (L-R)

FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Hungary stall Portugal's bid; England qualifies

Brazil football team, Copa America

Historic night in Tokyo as Japan defeat Brazil for first time ever by 3-2

Topics : Football News Indian Super League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon