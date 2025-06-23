FIFA Club World Cup 2025 points table and last 16 qualification scenarios

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup group stage is currently in full swing in the United States, marking the beginning of a new era for the tournament. This expanded version now features 32 top clubs from across the globe and boasts a massive $1 billion prize pool, making it one of the most lucrative events in football.

ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Juve, City through to last 16; Real bounce back Unlike the previous editions, which included just seven teams and lasted only a few days, the revamped Club World Cup has evolved into a month-long spectacle. Set to be held every four years, much like the international FIFA World Cup, this new format aims to bring the same level of excitement and global appeal to club football. The inaugural edition of this format runs from June 14 to July 13 across various U.S. cities.

As the group stage unfolds, Palmeiras have taken the lead in Group A, staying just ahead of Inter Miami. In a major surprise, Botafogo stunned Paris Saint-Germain and now top Group B. Other group leaders include European giants Bayern Munich, Brazilian side Flamengo, Argentina's CA River Plate, Fluminense, Italian powerhouse Juventus, and Austria’s FC Salzburg, each currently sitting atop their respective groups. Juventus and Man City have booked their last 16 berths with wins in their respective fixtures on Sunday.