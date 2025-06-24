FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Miami, PSG through to last 16; Atletico crash out

The final round of group-stage action in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup delivered high drama, late goals, and heartbreak for Atlético Madrid, who were ousted from the competition despite a valiant win over South American champions Botafogo.

Group A: Palmeiras & Inter Miami Secure Knockouts After 2-2 Thriller

At a packed Hard Rock Stadium, Palmeiras mounted a late comeback to hold Inter Miami to a 2-2 draw, a result that sent both teams into the Round of 16. With both clubs entering the clash level on four points, a point apiece was enough to guarantee progression.

Miami raced to a 2-0 lead thanks to Tadeo Allende’s early strike and a clinical finish by veteran Luis Suárez in the 65th minute. However, the Brazilian giants clawed their way back through Paulinho’s goal in the 80th minute before Mauricio leveled the match just three minutes from time. Lionel Messi, celebrating the eve of his 39th birthday, couldn’t find the net despite several chances and chants from the Miami crowd. He was visibly frustrated after Palmeiras' late equalizer. Palmeiras topped Group A and will now face Botafogo in an all-Brazilian Round of 16 clash, while Inter Miami are set to take on Group B winners Paris Saint-Germain in Atlanta.

Group B: PSG Top Group, Seattle Eliminated Despite Strong Effort Paris Saint-Germain ensured their place in the knockout rounds with a commanding 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field, silencing the American side’s dreams of advancing. Vitinha’s deflected effort off Khvicha Kvaratskhelia broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, while Achraf Hakimi doubled the advantage in the second half following a slick move that exposed Seattle’s transition defense. Despite the scoreline, Seattle had their moments, including the emotional return of local hero Jordan Morris, who received a warm ovation after stepping onto the pitch for the first time since April.

PSG topped the group on goal difference, edging out Botafogo and Atlético Madrid, who all finished with six points. The French giants now turn their attention to a high-profile clash with Inter Miami. Atlético Madrid Crash Out Despite Late Griezmann Heroics Atlético Madrid's campaign ended in heartbreak after their 1-0 win over Botafogo wasn't enough to see them through. Antoine Griezmann scored in the 87th minute off a fine assist from Julián Álvarez, but with a -1 goal difference due to their 4-0 thrashing by PSG in the opener, Diego Simeone's side bowed out of the tournament.

Botafogo, despite being outshot 23-7, showed defensive grit and poise under pressure, with goalkeeper John making several key saves to keep the Spanish side at bay. The Brazilian outfit finished second in Group B and face Palmeiras next. Atlético had early penalty shouts waved away and multiple near misses but couldn’t find the decisive second goal. The early blowout loss ultimately sealed their fate in what was widely regarded as the tournament’s most competitive group. Round of 16 Matchups Confirmed Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) Palmeiras vs Botafogo (Location TBA) As the Club World Cup heads into the knockout stage, the storylines are rich: Messi facing his former club PSG, an all-Brazilian heavyweight duel, and European dominance meeting North and South American flair.