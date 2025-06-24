FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Benfica vs Bayern Munich live time, streaming

Bayern Munich aim to finish Group C with a perfect record as they face Benfica in their final group-stage clash at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The German giants started their campaign in style, dismantling Auckland City with a double-digit scoreline. However, they were made to sweat for victory in their second outing, as Boca Juniors leveled through a brilliant solo strike by Miguel Merentiel before Michael Olise netted a late winner for Bayern.

Vincent Kompany’s side have already sealed progression to the round of 16, but a loss to Benfica in Charlotte could see the Portuguese outfit leapfrog them to top the group.

Nicolás Otamendi’s equaliser against Boca Juniors on Matchday 1 may prove decisive in Benfica’s bid to qualify. A draw will be enough for them to advance, but should Bayern maintain their dominance in this fixture, Benfica could be at risk of elimination if there's a significant swing in goal difference. ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025 points table and last 16 qualification scenarios Meanwhile, Auckland City will conclude their group stage against Boca Juniors, hoping to bounce back after suffering a 6-0 defeat to Benfica in their previous outing. Benfica team news Andrea Belotti will remain unavailable for selection for Bruno Lage’s side after receiving a red card on Matchday 1 for a dangerous high-foot challenge. As a result, Vangelos Pavlidis is expected to lead the line once again.

In midfield, Florentino Luís is likely to sit out due to a shoulder injury, paving the way for Renato Sanches to return to Benfica’s starting 11, potentially replacing Orkun Kökçü. Leandro Barreiro is set to retain his spot after netting a rapid brace in the second half against Auckland. Meanwhile, Benfica continues to cope with the absence of Alexander Bah and Manu Silva, both sidelined with long-term knee injuries. Zeki Amdouni also did not travel with the squad for the tournament. Bayern Munich team news Vincent Kompany has fielded two strong starting XIs to begin the tournament, and he's expected to stick with a similar lineup for Tuesday’s clash.

There may be minimal changes from the side that defeated Boca Juniors, especially with Jamal Musiala nursing a slight knock picked up after coming off the bench. Although the German midfielder participated fully in training on Sunday and is available for selection, he's unlikely to be included in the starting XI. Defender Kim Min-Jae is still recovering from an Achilles issue and may return to action later in the summer. Meanwhile, new signing Jonathan Tah has featured in both of Bayern’s group matches following his move from Bayer Leverkusen. ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of teams qualified for last 16 Michael Olise delivered a standout performance on Matchday 2, combining effectively with the ever-energetic Konrad Laimer down the right flank.

Benfica vs Bayern Munich starting 11 (probable) Benfca starting 11: Trubin; Aursnes, Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Di María, Sanches, Prestianni, Barreiro, Aktürköglu; Pavlidis Bayern Munich starting 11: Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Müller, Coman; Kane. FIFA Club World Cup: Benfica vs Bayern Munich live telecast and streaming details When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Benfica and Bayern Munich be played? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Benfica and Bayern Munich will be played on June 25 (according to IST). What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Benfica and Bayern Munich begin on June 25?

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Benfica and Bayern Munich will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between Benfica and Bayern Munich? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Benfica and Bayern Munich will take place at Bank of America Stadium, USA. Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Benfica and Bayern Munich be available in India? The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Benfica and Bayern Munich will not be available on TV in India.