FIFA Club World Cup 2025: ES Tunis vs Chelsea live time, streaming

Check the live telecast and live streaming details of the FIFA CWC match between ES Tunis and Chelsea here.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:17 PM IST
Chelsea are set to wrap up their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group stage campaign tonight with a crucial clash against ES Tunis in Philadelphia.
 
Their advancement to the knockout rounds is still uncertain following a surprising 3-1 defeat to Flamengo, despite taking the lead in the first half.
 
Nicolas Jackson, who started on the bench as Liam Delap made his full debut, was sent off shortly after coming on due to a reckless, studs-up challenge. The incident has further raised concerns about his role under manager Enzo Maresca.
 
Having secured a win against LAFC in their opening match, Chelsea now need just a draw against Tunis to guarantee their spot in the next round. However, if they lose and LAFC overcome Flamengo, progression will come down to goal difference.
 
Nicknamed the ‘Beast of Africa’, ES Tunis began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo but bounced back with a narrow 1-0 win over LAFC, thanks to a 70th-minute goal from Youcef Belaïli. Unfortunately for the Tunisian side, Belaïli will miss Wednesday’s encounter after receiving yellow cards in both previous matches.
 
This fixture marks a historic first, as Chelsea will face an African opponent in an official competition for the first time. Similarly, ES Tunis will meet English opposition in a competitive setting for the first time in their history. 
 
ES Tunis team news
 
Youcef Belaïli, who scored the winning goal for Esperance against LAFC, will miss the upcoming match due to suspension after receiving yellow cards in both of his first two Club World Cup games.
 
Chelsea Team News
 
Chelsea face a must-win clash against ES Tunis, and manager Enzo Maresca is expected to field a strong starting XI to avoid a shocking group-stage exit. With no injury concerns in the squad, Maresca has a full-strength team to choose from, apart from Nicolas Jackson, who is suspended following a red card in the loss to Flamengo. Liam Delap is likely to start up front in Jackson’s absence, having impressed in his debut against LAFC.
 
Reece James could return at right-back after Malo Gusto’s struggles, potentially allowing Romeo Lavia or Andrey Santos to step into midfield. While Chelsea fans will be eager to see new signings Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr, the high stakes may limit their roles to brief appearances off the bench.
 
Discipline will be key in Maresca’s selection, with Delap, James, Caicedo, Cucurella, Neto, and Adarabioyo all one yellow card away from suspension, adding extra pressure ahead of the knockout rounds.
 
ES Tunis vs Chelsea starting 11 (probable)
 
ES Tunis starting 11: Ben Said (GK), Ben Ali, Tougai, Meriah, Ben Hamida, Mokwana, Guenichi, Ogbelu, Konate, Belaili, Rodrigo
 
Chelsea Munich starting 11: Sanchez (GK), Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Nkunku 
 
FIFA Club World Cup: ES Tunis vs Chelsea live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between ES Tunis and Chelsea be played?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between ES Tunis and Chelsea will be played on June 25 (according to IST).
 
What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between ES Tunis and Chelsea begin on June 25?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between ES Tunis and Chelsea will kick off at 6:30 AM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between ES Tunis and Chelsea?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between ES Tunis and Chelsea will take place at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium, USA.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between ES Tunis and Chelsea be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between ES Tunis and Chelsea will not be available on TV in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup match between ES Tunis and Chelsea be available in India?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup clash between ES Tunis and Chelsea will be streamed for free on DAZN’s website and app, both in India and globally.

Topics :Football NewsChelsea

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

