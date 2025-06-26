FIFA CWC: Monterrey advances to knockout rounds with 4-0 victory over Urawa

Monterrey scored three goals in a 10-minute span of the first half and went on to defeat the Urawa Red Diamonds 4-0 and advance to the knockout rounds in the Club World Cup.

Monterrey finished second in Group E behind Inter Milan, which defeated River Plate 2-0 in a simultaneous game in Seattle on Wednesday. Monterry plays Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday at Atlanta in the round of 16.

The match drew just 14,312 to the 89,702-capacity Rose Bowl.

Nelson Deossa ripped the ball from 35 yards out that Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa got a hand on but couldn't stop in the 30th minute to put Monterrey up 1-0.

After a cooling break, Germn Berterame tucked the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 2-0. Jess Corona added another goal from distance that lofted up and dropped into the goal in the 39th. Berterame added a second goal in stoppage time. The Red Diamonds had been eliminated after losses to River Plate and Inter Milan. Liga MX's Monterrey was scrappy from the start. Alphonso Alvarado had a header in the opening minutes that hit the crossbar. Key Moment Sergio Ramos had scored the only goal for Monterrey in its first two matches before the team unleashed their three goals in the first half, sending the throngs of Rayados fans at the Rose Bowl into a frenzy. Monterrey, which started the day in third in the standings, needed to score because goals mattered in the group standings.