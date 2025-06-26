Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA CWC: Monterrey advances to knockout rounds with 4-0 victory over Urawa

FIFA CWC: Monterrey advances to knockout rounds with 4-0 victory over Urawa

Monterrey scored three goals in a 10-minute span of the first half and went on to defeat the Urawa Red Diamonds 4-0 and advance to the knockout rounds in the Club World Cup.

Monterrey
Monterrey
AP Pasadena (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Monterrey scored three goals in a 10-minute span of the first half and went on to defeat the Urawa Red Diamonds 4-0 and advance to the knockout rounds in the Club World Cup.

Monterrey finished second in Group E behind Inter Milan, which defeated River Plate 2-0 in a simultaneous game in Seattle on Wednesday. Monterry plays Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday at Atlanta in the round of 16.

The match drew just 14,312 to the 89,702-capacity Rose Bowl.

Nelson Deossa ripped the ball from 35 yards out that Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa got a hand on but couldn't stop in the 30th minute to put Monterrey up 1-0.

After a cooling break, Germn Berterame tucked the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 2-0. Jess Corona added another goal from distance that lofted up and dropped into the goal in the 39th. 

Berterame added a second goal in stoppage time.

The Red Diamonds had been eliminated after losses to River Plate and Inter Milan.

Liga MX's Monterrey was scrappy from the start. Alphonso Alvarado had a header in the opening minutes that hit the crossbar.

Key Moment  Sergio Ramos had scored the only goal for Monterrey in its first two matches before the team unleashed their three goals in the first half, sending the throngs of Rayados fans at the Rose Bowl into a frenzy. Monterrey, which started the day in third in the standings, needed to score because goals mattered in the group standings.

Takeaways  With a commanding lead, Monterrey eased up in the waning minutes out of caution because four players were handed yellow cards in the previous match against River Plate. If any of the four were carded again, they would be unavailable for the round of 16 match.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lionel Messi's salary: How one man's pay outpaces entire MLS teams?

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter vs River Plate live time and streaming

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan live time, streaming

Lyon out of Ligue 1! Financial woes send 7-time champions to second tier

Pogba returns! French midfielder set to sign 2-year deal with AS Monaco

Topics :Football NewsFIFA World Cup

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story