FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Seattle Sounders vs PSG live time, streaming

Paris Saint-Germain may have suffered a surprise defeat in their previous outing, but a win over the Seattle Sounders on Monday will be enough to secure their spot in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16.

Luis Enrique made only minimal tweaks to the starting XI that dismantled Atlético Madrid ahead of their clash with Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo. However, PSG struggled to break down Renato Paiva’s well-organized side and fell to a narrow 1–0 loss.

Despite the setback, there’s no cause for alarm. PSG remain firm favorites to progress, with their superior quality expected to shine through. While the Sounders have put up a spirited fight in the tournament so far, the disparity between them and the French giants is considerable. Seattle still has a mathematical shot at qualification, but they’ll need a near-impossible combination of results to go their way.

ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025 points table and last 16 qualification scenarios To move on, the MLS outfit must defeat the reigning UEFA Champions League winners by a margin of at least three goals and hope Botafogo beat Atlético Madrid. On the other hand, PSG are well-positioned to finish top of the group if they claim victory at Lumen Field and Botafogo lose their final match. Seattle Sounders team news Seattle center-back Yeimar Gómez has yet to feature in the tournament due to an injury he brought into the competition. Kim Hee-kim, who was also a fitness concern during Matchday 1, made a start against Botafogo but returned to the bench in the following game.

Stuart Russell Hawkins is expected to remain sidelined, and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, who was substituted late in Matchday 2, may also miss out. Paul Arriola continues to recover from a long-term injury. Albert Rusnák, who has been a standout performer in Seattle’s 2025 MLS season, scored in the loss to Atlético Madrid. Operating from the number 10 role, he’ll be looking to spark a major upset in the upcoming clash. PSG team news Paris Saint-Germain clearly missed Ousmané Dembélé in their defeat to Botafogo, as Luis Enrique once again started Gonçalo Ramos up front. With Dembélé still nursing a thigh injury, he’s expected to be rested until the knockout rounds—provided PSG advance.

A potential change in the attacking setup could see Bradley Barcola take on a central role. Barcola previously played as a false nine in PSG’s 2–1 win over Arsenal during the Champions League semifinals and might reprise that role in Monday’s fixture. ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Juve, City through to last 16; Real bounce back Meanwhile, Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos, João Neves, and Fabián Ruiz are all expected to return to the starting lineup. Seattle Sounders vs PSG starting 11 (probable) Seattle Sounders starting 11: Frei; Roldan, Bell, Ragen, Baker-Whiting; Roldan, Vargas; De La Vega, Rusnák, Kent; Ferreira.

PSG starting 11: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Fabián; Doué, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia FIFA Club World Cup: Seattle Sounders vs PSG live telecast and streaming details When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Seattle Sounders and PSG be played? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Seattle Sounders and PSG will be played on June 24 (according to IST). What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Seattle Sounders and PSG begin on June 24? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Seattle Sounders and PSG will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between Seattle Sounders and PSG? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Seattle Sounders and PSG will take place at Lumen Field Stadium, USA. Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Seattle Sounders and PSG be available in India? The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Seattle Sounders and PSG will not be available on TV in India. Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Seattle Sounders and PSG be available in India?