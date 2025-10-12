Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA WC Qualifier round-up: Haaland scores hat-trick; Ronaldo misfires

FIFA WC Qualifier round-up: Haaland scores hat-trick; Ronaldo misfires

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Norway beat Israel 5-0, while Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in Portugal's 1-0 win over Ireland in World Cup qualifying.

Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Erling Haaland reaffirmed his superstar status with a sensational hat-trick as Norway crushed Israel 5-0 in Oslo in World Cup qualifying on Saturday. The 24-year-old striker took his tally to 51 international goals in just 46 matches, continuing his phenomenal scoring streak for his country.
 
Haaland’s brilliance defined a night when missed penalties were oddly common across Europe. Both Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo failed from the spot, while Spain’s Ferran Torres and Italy’s Mateo Retegui also saw their attempts saved. Despite the miscues, the night belonged to Haaland, who inspired a sixth straight win for Norway, leaving them six points clear of Italy with a formidable +26 goal difference.
 
 
Israel contributed two own goals, while Haaland struck in the 27th, 63rd, and 72nd minutes, forcing errors with his relentless presence. Pro-Palestinian protests outside the stadium preceded the match, but the focus quickly turned to the Norwegian’s ruthless finishing.
 
Portugal takes command
 
In Lisbon, Portugal edged Ireland 1-0 to tighten their grip on Group F. It was a frustrating night for Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed a 75th-minute penalty — blasting straight down the middle — as Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher blocked with his foot and celebrated the save passionately.

Portugal’s winner came deep in stoppage time when Rúben Neves rose to head home, sealing a third straight victory and a five-point cushion over second-placed Hungary. The goal carried emotional weight, as Neves, now wearing the No. 21 jersey, scored in memory of his late teammate Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident in July.
 
In the group’s other fixture, Hungary beat Armenia 2-0 with goals from Dániel Lukács and Zsombor Gruber.
 
Spain stays in control
 
Defending European champion Spain continued their perfect run, defeating Georgia 2-0 in Madrid to top Group E with nine points. Missing injured prodigy Lamine Yamal, Spain found rhythm through Yeremy Pino’s opener and a curling free kick from Mikel Oyarzabal.
 
Spain remain three points clear of Turkey, who cruised past Bulgaria 6-1 thanks to a brace from Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz.
 
Italy keep pace despite Donnarumma Error
 
Italy recorded a 3-1 victory over Estonia, though goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma once again drew attention for the wrong reasons after gifting a late goal. The Azzurri had already taken control through goals from Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui, and Pio Esposito before Donnarumma dropped a routine catch to hand Estonia’s Rauno Sappinen a consolation strike.
 
Kean limped off with a suspected ankle injury after giving Italy an early lead, but Retegui and Esposito ensured Italy stayed within reach of group leader Norway.
 
Manaj sparks controversy in Serbia
 
In Belgrade, Albania claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Serbia, moving to second place in Group K, four points behind England. Striker Rey Manaj scored a fine volley on the stroke of halftime but courted controversy with a goal celebration mimicking the double-headed eagle from Albania’s flag — a nationalist symbol that has sparked tensions in the past.
 
In the same group, Andorra drew 2-2 away at Latvia.

Topics : Football News FIFA World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

