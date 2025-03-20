FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers full schedule, live time, streaming in India
This is the first-ever FIFA World Cup which will see 48 teams feature in the competition and three host countries (Canada, Mexico and USA) co-hosting the event.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
As the international break in football takes centre stage after the weekend, football fans have a lot of footballing action to tend to as the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers will be played all across the globe with the likes of Brazil, Argentina, England among others set to take the field in a short span of two weeks.
The competition in each and every league is tense as every team wants a spot in the 2026 edition of the football world cup that will be hosted by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada and will see 48 nations compete for the elusive trophy for the first time ever in the marquee tournament. The tournament will take place from June 11, 2026 to July 19, 2026.
This tournament will have 16 more nations taking part as compared to that in Qatar 2022. The increased competitors will prove to be a challenging change for the countries who will now have to be consistent as ever with their results in the competition. ALSO READ: Injured Neymar to miss WC qualifier vs Argentina; Replacement confirmed Qualified teams for the FIFA World Cup 2026:
- USA (Co-hosts)
- Mexico (Co-hosts)
- Canada (Co-hosts)
Here are all the qualifiying fixtures that will be played during the international match window that is scheduled to start from March 17 onwards. European qualifiers schedule:
Asian qualifiers schedule:
| FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers schedule
| Matchday
| Date
| Match
| Group
| Matchday 1
| March 21, 2025
| Malta vs Finland
| Group G
|
|
| Poland vs Lithuania
| Group G
|
|
| Cyprus vs San Marino
| Group H
|
|
| Romania vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
| Group H
|
|
| Andorra vs Latvia
| Group K
|
|
| England vs Albania
| Group K
| Matchday 1
| March 22, 2025
| Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia
| Group J
|
|
| Moldova vs Norway
| Group I
|
|
| Montenegro vs Gibraltar
| Group L
|
|
| Israel vs Estonia
| Group I
|
|
| Wales vs Kazakhstan
| Group J
|
|
| Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands
| Group L
| Matchday 2
| March 24, 2025
| Lithuania vs Finland
| Group G
|
|
| Poland vs Malta
| Group G
|
|
| Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Cyprus
| Group H
|
|
| San Marino vs Romania
| Group H
|
|
| Albania vs Andorra
| Group K
|
|
| England vs Latvia
| Group K
| Matchday 2
| March 25, 2025
| Israel vs Norway
| Group I
|
|
| Moldova vs Estonia
| Group I
|
|
| Liechtenstein vs Kazakhstan
| Group J
|
|
| North Macedonia vs Wales
| Group J
|
|
| Gibraltar vs Czech Republic
| Group L
|
|
| Montenegro vs Faroe Islands
| Group L
Oceania qualifiers schedule:
| FIFA WC 2026 Asian qualifiers schedule
| Date
| Match
| Group
| 20/03/25
| Qatar v Korea DPR
| Group A
| 20/03/25
| Uzbekistan v Kyrgyz Republic
| Group A
| 20/03/25
| IR Iran v United Arab Emirates
| Group A
| 20/03/25
| Jordan v Palestine
| Group B
| 20/03/25
| Iraq v Kuwait
| Group B
| 20/03/25
| Korea Republic v Oman
| Group B
| 20/03/25
| Saudi Arabia v China PR
| Group C
| 20/03/25
| Japan v Bahrain
| Group C
| 20/03/25
| Australia v Indonesia
| Group C
| 25/03/25
| Korea DPR v United Arab Emirates
| Group A
| 25/03/25
| IR Iran v Uzbekistan
| Group A
| 25/03/25
| Kyrgyz Republic v Qatar
| Group A
| 25/03/25
| Korea Republic v Jordan
| Group B
| 25/03/25
| Kuwait v Oman
| Group B
| 25/03/25
| Palestine v Iraq
| Group B
| 25/03/25
| Japan v Saudi Arabia
| Group C
| 25/03/25
| China PR v Australia
| Group C
| 25/03/25
| Indonesia v Bahrain
| Group C
CONMEBOL qualifiers schedule (South America):
| FIFA WC 2026 Oceania qualifiers schedule
| Date
| Match
| Details
| March 21, 2025
| Semifinals
|
|
| New Caledonia vs Tahiti
|
|
| New Zealand vs Fiji
|
| March 24, 2025
| Final
| Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2
| FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers schedule
| Round
| Match
| Date
| Venue
| Round 13
| Uruguay v Argentina
| March
| Montevideo
|
| Peru v Bolivia
| March
| Lima
|
| Brazil v Colombia
| March
| TBD
|
| Paraguay v Chile
| March
| Asuncion
|
| Ecuador v Venezuela
| March
| Quito
| Round 14
| Colombia v Paraguay
| March
| Barranquilla
|
| Venezuela v Peru
| March
| TBD
|
| Bolivia v Uruguay
| March
| La Paz
|
| Argentina v Brazil
| March
| TBD
|
| Chile v Ecuador
| March
| Santiago