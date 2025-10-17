Cristiano Ronaldo eyeing a return to former club Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a return to Manchester United, just not as a player. Former teammate Danny Simpson has revealed that the legendary forward is open to a reunion with the club after retirement, potentially in a backroom or executive role, driven by a desire to "make Manchester United great again."

No Plans to Retire, Yet

At 40, Ronaldo continues to defy age with his performances for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, recently signing a contract extension that will keep him at the club beyond his 42nd birthday. For now, there’s no indication he’s ready to hang up his boots. But the football world is already buzzing with speculation about what comes next for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Not a Coach, But Maybe an Executive? While coaching seems unlikely due to its high-pressure nature, Ronaldo could shift toward club ownership or a boardroom position. His immense experience, business acumen, and global brand power make him a strong candidate for such roles. Danny Simpson, who played with Ronaldo during his first stint at United, told GOAL in an exclusive chat: ALSO READ: What's stopping India from matching Cape Verde's football success? "I wouldn’t say no. You can see he still cares about the club. I think he’d like to come back, but in a different way, maybe helping to make United great again from a decision-making standpoint. He’s a businessman as well as a footballer. I’d love to see him back because he’s got so much to offer off the pitch too."

Why Ronaldo and United Still Matter to Each Other? Manchester United played a pivotal role in launching Ronaldo’s global career, helping him lift his first Champions League title and Ballon d’Or. Although his second spell at Old Trafford ended in controversy, with the club terminating his contract in 2022, the bond remains strong. Simpson believes Ronaldo may be motivated to return to "set things right" and reestablish a more positive legacy with the club. Former United Stars Weigh In Other United legends also believe CR7 could return in some capacity as well. Wes Brown said Ronaldo could skip coaching altogether and move straight into the boardroom:

"He has what it takes to thrive in an executive role. He’s still scoring goals in Saudi, so no signs of stopping—but when the time comes, United would be a great fit." Quinton Fortune suggested Ronaldo could even become a part-owner: "He loves the club. And the club still loves him. He’s done wonders in football and financially, so ownership isn’t out of the question." Teddy Sheringham had a slightly different take, suggesting that Ronaldo may follow the path of David Beckham, opting for high-profile ventures off the pitch rather than coaching or technical roles. The CR7 Empire: Bigger Than Football?

With a massive personal brand and global influence, Ronaldo has built one of the most powerful business empires in sports. His CR7 brand spans fashion, fragrances, fitness, and hospitality. Given this, it’s possible that he chooses to step away from football entirely and focus on life as a global entrepreneur. But if the emotional pull of Old Trafford proves too strong, a behind-the-scenes role at Manchester United may offer the perfect blend of business, legacy, and passion. What’s Next for CR7? At the moment, Ronaldo is fully focused on finishing his playing career on a high with Al-Nassr. But the prospect of a third chapter at Manchester United, this time as a decision-maker, remains alive.