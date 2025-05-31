Premier League: Which teams got promoted to top flight from Championship?

Promotion to the Premier League remains one of the most financially rewarding achievements in global football, and for the 2024/25 EFL Championship season, 24 teams battled for the coveted three spots in the top flight. With the season now concluded, Burnley, Leeds United, and Sunderland have earned their place in the Premier League for the 2025/26 campaign. Teams promoted to the Premier League

Leeds United Burnley Sunderland

Leeds end season as champions

ALSO READ: Premier League: Which 3 teams have been relegated to the Championship? Burnley fetch automatic promotion back to the top flight Leeds United claimed the Championship title in dominant fashion, finishing the season with 100 points and securing their return to the Premier League after two years in the second tier. Having narrowly missed promotion last season via the playoffs, Leeds bounced back strongly this time. Joel Piroe led the scoring charts for the Whites with 19 goals, while Daniel James and Manor Solomon also made key attacking contributions.

Burnley joined them through the second automatic promotion spot, narrowly missing out on the title due to goal difference. Their promotion comes just a year after being relegated from the Premier League. It’s the fourth consecutive season that has seen Burnley switch divisions. Midfielder Josh Brownhill was instrumental in their campaign, scoring 18 goals and leading a team packed with experienced players and impactful loanees. Sunderland grab final PL spot with playoff final win