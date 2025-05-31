Premier League: Which teams got promoted to top flight from Championship?

Promotion to the Premier League remains one of the most financially rewarding achievements in global football, and for the 2024/25 EFL Championship season, 24 teams battled for the coveted three spots in the top flight. With the season now concluded, Burnley, Leeds United, and Sunderland have earned their place in the Premier League for the 2025/26 campaign. Teams promoted to the Premier League
- Leeds United
- Burnley
- Sunderland
Leeds end season as champions
Leeds United claimed the Championship title in dominant fashion, finishing the season with 100 points and securing their return to the Premier League after two years in the second tier. Having narrowly missed promotion last season via the playoffs, Leeds bounced back strongly this time. Joel Piroe led the scoring charts for the Whites with 19 goals, while Daniel James and Manor Solomon also made key attacking contributions. ALSO READ: Premier League: Which 3 teams have been relegated to the Championship? Burnley fetch automatic promotion back to the top flight
Burnley joined them through the second automatic promotion spot, narrowly missing out on the title due to goal difference. Their promotion comes just a year after being relegated from the Premier League. It’s the fourth consecutive season that has seen Burnley switch divisions. Midfielder Josh Brownhill was instrumental in their campaign, scoring 18 goals and leading a team packed with experienced players and impactful loanees. Sunderland grab final PL spot with playoff final win
The final promotion place went to Sunderland, who triumphed 2-1 over Sheffield United in a dramatic playoff final. A last-gasp winner by Tom Watson sealed their return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence. Sunderland’s rise is particularly remarkable given they were in League One just a few seasons ago, highlighting their steady rebuild and successful resurgence. The next big challenge for these sides will be to maintain their level of performances in order to battle with the other 17 teams from the top flight and try to mainatin their Premier League status for the future.