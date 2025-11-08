Home / Sports / Football News / ISL crisis: Mohun Bagan suspend operations, EB appeal BCCI for funds

ISL crisis: Mohun Bagan suspend operations, EB appeal BCCI for funds

Late on Friday, the AIFF announced that it had not received any bid for the commercial rights of the already delayed ISL

Indian Super League
Indian Super League
Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday suspended all their football activities indefinitely a day after the AIFF failed to receive a single bid for ISL's commercial rights, and said they will review contracts of players and support staff next month.

Late on Friday, the AIFF announced that it had not received any bid for the commercial rights of the already delayed ISL, leaving the future of the country's domestic football into disarray.

"Our players were to assemble on Monday for the camp from next day. But now our camp has been suspended indefinitely till there is clarity on the Indian Super League, a Mohun Bagan official told PTI.

"Now that the season is delayed with uncertainty on ISL, we will review all contracts next month. But we have not stopped anybody's salary, everyone is paid, the official added.

The AIFF had floated the Request for Proposals on October 16 for a 15-year contract to monetise the league's commercial rights. The submission deadline was November 7, with bids scheduled to be opened on November 11.

The Bid Evaluation Committee, headed by (retired) Justice Nageswara Rao and appointed on the orders of the Supreme Court, will meet later in the day to discuss the future course of action.

The Mohun Bagan official also said that the club would not suspend the salary of head coach Jose Molina who is on a "break" following his outburst against the team management after their Super Cup exit.

Molina had criticised the club management, saying he does not have any say in team selection after the group stage exit from the Super Cup on goal difference after playing out a draw against arch-rivals East Bengal.

The club management had earlier said a decision on his future would be taken only after there was clarity on the status of I-League.

"His contract runs till the end of the season, around AprilMay in a normal year. Now that the season is delayed with uncertainty on ISL, we will also review his contract next month. But we have not stopped his salary."  Business as usual for EB  In contrast, East Bengal, who made the Super Cup semifinals after edging out Mohun Bagan on goal difference, have not suspended their operations and will resume training on Monday to prepare for the knockout leg scheduled for December 4.

As per the fixtures announced on Friday, East Bengal are slated to face Punjab FC in the semifinals, while FC Goa will meet Mumbai City FC. The final is scheduled for December 10.

"We have not yet suspended our operations. I personally feel ISL will go on. Indian football cannot stop like this. I strongly believe the Union Sports Ministry, AIFF and former officials will definitely not let it happen," East Bengal senior executive committee member Debabrata (Nitu) Sarkar told PTI.

"The Super Cup will also happen. Maybe there will be some changes or delay, but the knockouts will take place. I cannot talk about other clubs, but at East Bengal, our stakeholders have not taken any such decision to stop facilities or salaries. We will resume our camp from November 10 as per my information, Sarkar added.

EB appeal BCCI  Sarkar also urged the BCCI, which is the richest cricket governing body in the world, to step in and support Indian football to bail out from the current crisis.

"Personally, I have an appeal. Football is the most popular sport worldwide and also in India. So my appeal is if the BCCI gets ready to sponsor Indian football for at least four-five years, for them Rs 100150 crore is not much. If they take responsibility, Indian football can move forward in a better way. It can't get better than this, he said.

Football NewsIndian Super League

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

