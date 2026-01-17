Premier League: Manchester United vs Manchester City live time, streaming

Michael Carrick begins his second interim stint as Manchester United manager with a high-stakes home derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday. Carrick was appointed after Darren Fletcher stepped in for two matches following Ruben Amorim’s departure. While Amorim’s first full season saw United struggle, they now sit sixth in the Premier League, just one point behind fifth-placed Brentford.

With a Champions League spot still within reach, United fans are more focused on seeing a team they can feel proud of. Carrick, who hasn’t promised miracles, is eager to get the team playing exciting, positive football and to reignite the Old Trafford crowd’s passion.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City enters the derby after three frustrating draws in the league, but they bounced back with a solid 2–0 win over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-final. City now trail Arsenal by six points and will aim to cut the gap with a win over their rivals. They comfortably beat United 3–0 earlier this season. Manchester United Team news The interim manager takes charge of a largely fit Manchester United squad, with Matthijs de Ligt being the only notable absentee due to injury. The Dutch defender has missed the last nine matches because of a back issue.

Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo have returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, while Noussair Mazraoui’s Morocco is still in contention, having made it to the final. Benjamin Šeško's recent improvement in goal-scoring form is likely to earn him a spot in Carrick’s starting lineup for the derby. Additionally, Kobbie Mainoo could make his first Premier League start of the season. Manchester City Team news City’s ongoing defensive injury crisis continues to be a concern, although Guardiola’s makeshift defense held strong in their midweek match against Newcastle. Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias, and John Stones are all unavailable for the trip to Old Trafford, but young Max Alleyne has stepped in following his recall from loan. Nathan Aké is expected to partner Abdukodir Khusanov in central defense, with Nico O’Reilly likely returning to left-back. Rodri is set to start in midfield, especially with Nico González facing fitness issues.

Rayan Aït-Nouri has recovered from his injury and played a role in Rayan Cherki’s goal earlier this week. The French defender is expected to feature in Guardiola’s lineup, alongside Gianluigi Donnarumma. ALSO READ: India set to appoint Amelia Valverde as coach ahead of AFC Women's Asia Cup Oscar Bobb remains sidelined due to injury, and Omar Marmoush is still participating in the Africa Cup of Nations. Manchester United vs Manchester City starting 11 Man Utd starting 11: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Dorgu, Fernandes, Amad; Mbeumo. Man City starting 11: Donnarumma, Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake, Rodri, Bernardo (C), Semenyo, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Premier League: Manchester United vs Manchester City live telecast and streaming details When will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City be played? The Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played on January 17 What time will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City begin on January 17? The Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will start at 6:00 PM IST. What will be the venue for the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City? Old Trafford Stadium will host the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City.