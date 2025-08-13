Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Lewandowski open to Poland return, confirms new coach Jan Urban

Lewandowski open to Poland return, confirms new coach Jan Urban

Lewandowski, Poland's all-time leading goal scorer with 85 goals in 158 appearances, had stepped away from the national team after former coach Michal Probierz removed him as captain.

Robert Lewandowski

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

In a major boost to Poland’s World Cup qualifying campaign, national team manager Jan Urban has revealed that Robert Lewandowski is willing to return to international football following a period of absence due to internal disputes.
 
Lewandowski, Poland’s all-time leading goal scorer with 85 goals in 158 appearances, had stepped away from the national team after former coach Michal Probierz removed him as captain. The armband was handed over to Piotr Zielinski of Inter Milan, leading to tensions within the squad and ultimately Probierz's resignation in June. 
 
 
Urban Opens the Door for Return 
Urban, who was appointed in July to steer Poland through the remainder of their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign, confirmed in a radio interview with RMF FM that he spoke directly with Lewandowski.

“I spoke with Robert Lewandowski by phone and asked if he wanted to come back,” Urban said. “He said yes. So we've taken a step forward.”
 
The development is seen as crucial for Poland, who currently sit third in their qualifying group behind the Netherlands and Finland. With World Cup spots at stake, the return of their talisman could significantly improve their chances. 
 
Captaincy Talks Still Ongoing 
While Lewandowski is ready to rejoin the national squad, the question of whether he will regain the captaincy remains unresolved. Urban emphasized that the decision will not be unilateral.
 
“I wouldn't just like to talk to Robert, but also to those involved, Piotr Zielinski and the players on the team council. The decision will be mine, but I'd like to listen to the players and find out what they think.”
 
Poland will resume their qualifying journey with a crucial away match against the Netherlands on September 4, followed by a home fixture against Finland on September 7. With Lewandowski’s return likely, fans will be hopeful of a turnaround in form and a strong push for World Cup qualification.

Topics : Football News

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

