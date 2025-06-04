Real Madrid move comes with an unexpected ban for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold's transfer from Liverpool to Real Madrid marks a major change, not just on the pitch but off it as well. Adjusting to life in a new league and country is only part of the transition. According to Spanish outlet El Motor, the England international will also need to switch his mode of transport. His current £130,000 Land Rover won't be allowed at Real Madrid's training facilities due to the club’s sponsorship deal with BMW.
A Change in Gears, Literally
As part of their partnership with BMW, Real Madrid requires all senior players from both the football and basketball squads to use vehicles from the German automaker. To ease the transition, players are given the opportunity to select a complimentary car from BMW’s lineup, with the electric range being the preferred choice to align with the brand's sustainability goals. So while Alexander-Arnold may have to part with his Land Rover for daily commutes, he’ll be able to choose a brand-new BMW to replace it.
Following in Teammates’ Footsteps
Several Real Madrid stars have already made their selections. England teammate Jude Bellingham, for example, went with the BMW XM in black, while Kylian Mbappe, also newly linked with Madrid, opted for the same model in white.
Club World Cup Preparation
Real Madrid has reportedly paid €10 million (£8m/$11m) to include Alexander-Arnold in their squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. The Spanish giants will begin their campaign against Saudi side Al-Hilal on June 18.