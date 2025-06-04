Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Real Madrid move comes with an unexpected ban for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid move comes with an unexpected ban for Trent Alexander-Arnold

As part of their partnership with BMW, Real Madrid requires all senior players from both the football and basketball squads to use vehicles from the German automaker.

Trent Alexander Arnold

Trent Alexander Arnold

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Trent Alexander-Arnold's transfer from Liverpool to Real Madrid marks a major change, not just on the pitch but off it as well. Adjusting to life in a new league and country is only part of the transition. According to Spanish outlet El Motor, the England international will also need to switch his mode of transport. His current £130,000 Land Rover won't be allowed at Real Madrid's training facilities due to the club’s sponsorship deal with BMW. 
 
A Change in Gears, Literally 
As part of their partnership with BMW, Real Madrid requires all senior players from both the football and basketball squads to use vehicles from the German automaker. To ease the transition, players are given the opportunity to select a complimentary car from BMW’s lineup, with the electric range being the preferred choice to align with the brand's sustainability goals. So while Alexander-Arnold may have to part with his Land Rover for daily commutes, he’ll be able to choose a brand-new BMW to replace it.
 
 
Following in Teammates’ Footsteps 

Also Read

Indian football

India get wake up call before Asian Cup qualifier, beaten 2-0 by Thailand

Penalty rule

New penalty rule in football after UCL controversy: What you need to know

Ronaldo

Will Ronaldo play for Portugal vs Germany in UEFA Nations League SF today?

India vs Thailand

India vs Thailand international friendly live match time and live streaming

Germany vs Portugal

Germany vs Portugal UEFA Nations League semi-final live time, streaming

Several Real Madrid stars have already made their selections. England teammate Jude Bellingham, for example, went with the BMW XM in black, while Kylian Mbappe, also newly linked with Madrid, opted for the same model in white. 
 
Club World Cup Preparation 
Real Madrid has reportedly paid €10 million (£8m/$11m) to include Alexander-Arnold in their squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. The Spanish giants will begin their campaign against Saudi side Al-Hilal on June 18.

More From This Section

Bruno Fernandes

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes turns down big-money move to Al Hilal

Sunil Chhetri, chhetri, sunil, indian football team

India seek inspiration from last 2 wins in another friendly vs Thailand

Cristiano Ronaldo

Nations League SFs: GER vs POR, ESP vs FRA ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Suarez and Messi in MLS

Messi's brilliance continues with 2 goals; Inter Miami beat Columbus 5-1

Luis Enrique, PSG coach

From Galacticos to glory: How Luis Enrique transformed PSG into UCL winners

Topics : Football News Real Madrid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon