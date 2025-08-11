Top 5 football clubs to look out for in the Premier league 2025/26 season

The new Premier League season is just one week away, as all 20 teams gear up for another exciting and eventful campaign where each gameweek presents a different challenge to the sides in the top flight. While some teams are looking more than prepared for the season, others haven't made the level of progress they would’ve hoped for coming into the next season.

We take a look at the top five clubs in the English Premier League who are expected to be the standout teams by the end of the season in May next year.

Liverpool Football Club

Liverpool, already in a commanding position as reigning champions, have further strengthened their squad with a series of high-profile summer signings. The arrivals of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have added both quality and depth to an already formidable line-up. These big-money additions signal the club’s intent not only to maintain their dominance but also to elevate their performance even further. With the possibility of more signings before the transfer window closes, Liverpool look well-equipped for another strong campaign. As things stand, they remain the team to beat and clear favourites heading into the new season.

A rare slip-up in the 2025 Community Shield final, where they lost to Crystal Palace on penalties, could motivate the side even more with the first game of the season in sight. Last year's finish: Champions

Last season's top four will likely retain their places, having all significantly strengthened to keep themselves ahead of the chasing pack. However, Chelsea's finish to 2024/25 suggested they are capable of improving again and bettering last season's fourth-place finish. Chelsea Football Club While Chelsea are far from underdogs, what may catch the average fan off guard is how swiftly they could shift from chasing a top-four spot to genuinely challenging for the Premier League title. Last season, their starting XI had an average age of just 24 years and 36 days – the youngest ever recorded in a single Premier League campaign.

Despite their youth, they secured a fourth-place finish and lifted both the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. With Enzo Maresca now in his second year at the helm, Chelsea are well-positioned to thrive and push even higher. Last year's finish: 4th Manchester City Football Club This season, there are four strong contenders capable of winning the Premier League, which suggests the title race could remain undecided until the final weeks. Historically, Manchester City have thrived in these intense, high-stakes situations during the Guardiola era. The team’s ability to perform under pressure has often set them apart.

It's also remarkable that Pep Guardiola, across 16 seasons managing in top-flight football, has never gone back-to-back campaigns without winning a league title. That consistency and winning mentality make City a major threat once again, even in what could be the most tightly contested title race in recent memory. Last year's finish: 3rd

Arsenal Finishing as runners-up on multiple occasions in recent years, Mikel Arteta and Arsenal will be desperate for glory this season and have made reinforcements to show their intent for the new campaign. Signings like Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyökeres show that Arsenal cannot be taken lightly and might just end their title drought this year.