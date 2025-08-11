Monday, August 11, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / How ex-Chelsea star David Luiz influenced Joao Pedro to sign for the club

How ex-Chelsea star David Luiz influenced Joao Pedro to sign for the club

Chelsea FC acquired the services of the Brazilian striker Joao Pedro for £60 million ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign.

Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Club World cup champions Chelsea FC have been in a brilliant run of form ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, winning the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after finishing last season with the UEFA Conference League and booking a UCL spot in the league under Enzo Maresca.
 
They acquired the services of Brighton striker Joao Pedro for £60 million ahead of the Club World Cup campaign and the Brazilian has had a brilliant start to life as a Chelsea player, scoring goals on his debut and lifting his first title as well.
 
Speaking on JioHotstar, João Pedro shared his feelings after signing for Chelsea. “It was a great moment to meet everyone. Miami felt similar to Brazil, which helped me settle in. I’d been talking to Andrey [Andrey Santos] on Instagram, asking about the team, the club, and he said really good things. So, I’m happy to have joined.”
 
 
While Pedro did say joining Chelsea was a great moment, a former Chelsea star also helped him make his mind before making the move. Former Blues defender David Luiz, who had a great spell with the London club, guided Pedro as a fellow Brazilian and showed him the path as to how he can grow in the club in the future. 

Also Read

Orlando City vs Inter Miami in Major League SoccerOrlando City vs Inter Miami in Major League Soccer

Messi-less Inter Miami thrashed 4-1 by Orlando City; Muriel scores brace

Community Shield winners list

FA Community Shield winners list; Which team has the most titles?

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey at Global Soccer Conclave

AIFF announces $25,000 reward for U20 women after Asian Cup berth

Community Shield winners Palace

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool HIGHLIGHTS FA Community Shield: Palace beat LIV 3-2 on penalties

FA Community Shield

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool FA Community Shield live match time, streaming

 
“I’m a little close to David Luiz. I spoke with him about Chelsea, my career, and how I can develop better, and he has been very helpful to me.” Pedro said.
 
Pedro did see the people in Brazil supporting Chelsea during his childhood days and was attracted to the club because of their history as well.
 
“It’s because of the club’s history. Growing up in Brazil, I saw so many people watch football and support Chelsea. I was one of those youngsters. Chelsea had brilliant players in the past and still has great players now. It’s a big club, and that’s why I chose to join.” Pedro said on why he chose Chelsea.
 
On the qualities he brings to Chelsea 
“I’m a player who thrives on technique and enjoys scoring goals. Having played in midfield during my younger years, I’ve developed the vision to deliver precise passes for my teammates. Overall, I’d describe myself as a technically gifted footballer with quality on the ball.”
 
On how his Premier League and European experience has shaped him
 
“Spending several years in one league helps a player adjust more easily. Switching from my former club to Chelsea feels smoother because I’m staying within the same league, just surrounded by different teammates. Once I start training with them, I’m confident it will click. My experience here means the transition will be far simpler.” 
 
On his ambitions at Chelsea 
“When you sign for Chelsea, the mindset is clear, winning trophies. Every competition we enter, we wear the Chelsea badge with the intention of lifting silverware. That’s exactly what I aim to achieve, success and titles for this club.”
 
Catch the Premier League 2025-26 season live from August 16 on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

More From This Section

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andr ter Stegen

Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen back as captain after medical clearance

ISL trophy

11 ISL clubs urge AIFF to inform SC about current Indian football crisis

AFC

India thump Turkmenistan 7-0 in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers

Football generic image

Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC seal spots in Durand Cup quarters

Arne Slot

Arne Slot hints at Nunez departure, confirms Liverpool active in market

Topics : Football News Chelsea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon