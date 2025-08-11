Monday, August 11, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Durand Cup 2025 today's matches: How to watch live football games on Aug 11

The 134th edition of the Durand Cup is being held across multiple cities - Kolkata, Kamshedpur, Kokrajhar, Shillong and Imphal.

Durand Cup 2025 fixtures

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

With the Durand Cup 2025 edition heading towards the knockout stages, matches are getting more and more intense between the sides who are vying for the top spots in the group stage and book their berth into the quarter-finals of the competition.
 
Today's set of matches will see the Group C team Indian Army FT take on 1 Ladakh FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex stadium in Jamshedpur. The other tie will see Indian Super League club NorthEast United lock horns with Rangdajied United FC in their final Group E clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo ground) in Shillong. 
List of teams aready qualified for quarter-finals
 
 
  • Emami East Bengal FC
  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant
  • Jamshedpur FC
  • NorthEast United FC
     
Durand Cup 2025 matches on August 11
Date Match Time (IST) Day Group Venue
August 11, 2025 Indian Army FT vs Ladakh FC 16:00:00 Monday Group C JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium
August 11, 2025 NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC 19:00:00 Monday Group E Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground)
 
Defending champions looking to finish on top.

The reigning champions have made a strong start to their title defense, securing consecutive wins in their first two matches. With six points earned from victories over Malaysia’s Armed Forces (3-1) and Shillong Lajong FC (2-1), the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit have already confirmed its spot in the quarter-finals.
 
Rangdajied, on the other hand, have lost both their games so far and would be playing for their pride.
 
Indian Army FT still in contention
 
While Indian Army FT will be playing to get that 2nd spot in the quarters from Group C, 1 Ladakh FC, who are sitting at 1 point from 2 games also have a chace to make it if they beat Indian Army on the day.  
 

Durand Cup 2025 live telecast and live streaming details

 
When will Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC Durand Cup 2025 match kick off? 
The Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC match will kick off at 4:00 PM IST on Monday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex stadium.
 
When will NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC Durand Cup 2025 match kick off? 
The NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST, on Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground).
 
Where to watch Durand Cup 2025 matches on television in India?
 
Live telecast of the Durand Cup 2025 matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Durand Cup 2025 matches in India? 
Live-streaming of the Durand Cup 2025 tournament will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

Topics : Football News Indian football

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

