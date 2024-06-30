IOA ropes in BPCL as Principal Sponsor from Paris 2024 to LA 2028 Olympics

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company, announced its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the official principal partner for four years, starting from the Paris Olympics 2024 through the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

The official ceremonial and playing kits for the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024 were launched in the national capital during a ceremonial send-off ceremony organised by the IOA at the national capital on Sunday. The partnership was announced at the event.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As part of this collaboration, BPCL will launch a series of campaigns designed to support and uplift the Indian contingent heading to Paris. These initiatives aim to inspire the nation, galvanise support for the athletes, and celebrate their relentless pursuit of excellence on the global stage.

G Krishnakumar, Chairman and MD of BPCL, said their aim is to provide confidence to sportspersons.

"Consistent with BPCL's philosophy of nurturing and encouraging our country's sporting talent from their initial years and through their sporting careers, we have, over the years, taken on board, over 200 sportspersons across various disciplines. Our support serves to provide confidence to the sportspersons, acting as a springboard for their aspirations," Krishnakumar said.

"We are extremely happy to be partnering Indian Olympic Association and it gives us immense pride to be associated with champions who epitomise peak performance and intense passion, dazzling the world with breathtaking achievements," he added.

More From This Section

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha thanked BPCL for the partnership, and said it signifies their shared commitment to nurturing sporting talent.

"We thank BPCL for partnering with the Indian Olympic Association, as a Principal Partner for a four-year journey starting from the Paris Olympics '24 and for supporting and believing in the potential of Indian athletes. This partnership signifies our shared commitment to nurturing sporting talent and cultivating role models for India," she said.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, were among the key dignitaries who unveiled the kits of the Indian team.

Mandaviya said all Indians celebrated the hard work, dedication, and unwavering spirit of the country's athletes who have earned the honour of representing India on the biggest stage.

"This event is not just about the unveiling of uniform and ceremonial dress but a symbol of the dreams and aspirations of billions of Indians who stand united behind the athletes," he said.

"I am confident that this contingent will sustain India's growth trajectory in sports. We saw a spurt from two medals in Rio 2016 to seven in Tokyo 2020 as India rose from 67th to 48th, helped in the main by Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw gold medal. I am hoping that our athletes will take us even higher on the medal table this time," Mandaviya added.

The Union Sports Minister further said that the government has been at the forefront of a movement to make India a sporting powerhouse.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has supported athletes through various schemes, such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) which provides specialised support to those who rise to the top," he said.

"The government has worked relentlessly to support athletes across disciplines to keep their world ranking high, to send them to train in different locations in India and abroad, to engage renowned foreign experts as coaches and support staff and to ensure the sports ecosystem keeps pace with the evolution around the world," he said.

Puri said it was a matter of pride for his Ministry that it could support India's Olympic Sport.

"I am also glad many of our public sector corporations employ many sportsperson, including Paris-bound Olympians. I am confident that the Indian team will feel inspired to produce memorable performances in Paris and come back with a good number of medals," he said.

In her welcome address, Usha said she had drawn on her experience as an athlete to ensure that India's athletes would not be short of sports science support in Paris 2024.

"We have drawn up a very athlete-centric plan to support our athletes to perform at their peak in Paris," she said.

"We have assembled a strong team under Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala's leadership. It includes sports medicine experts, wellness specialists, nutritionists, physiotherapists and a sleep scientist," Usha added.

"For the first time, IOA will also give a participation allowance to the athletes and the coaching and support staff. I am confident India will come back from Paris with its best showing in any Olympics," she concluded.

The design of Team India's playing kit showcases the confidence, versatility and ferocity of the terrains of India.

The fabric used in the kit provides the athletes with maximum comfort. The anti-static feature of the fabric avoids static cling, while the stretch feature allows the garment to move with the athlete's body and conform to their shape, providing a comfortable, custom fit that allows for maximum range of motion, the release stated.

The air vent allows the facilitation of airflow and heat dissipation. The moisture-wicking technology allows the fabric to draw moisture away from the skin to the outer surface of the garment where it can evaporate. This will help keep the athlete's skin dry and cool during physical activity, reducing chafing or irritation. The anti-microbial feature helps prevent unpleasant odour and fabric degradation, it added.

India will be sending a contingent of close to 120 athletes to the Olympics, including an Athletics team led by the defending champion in the men's javelin, Neeraj Chopra, a 21-member Shooting team and a 16-member men's Hockey team.