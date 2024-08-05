Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey semifinal full schedule, live timings streaming

Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey semifinal schedule

Paris Olympics men’s hockey semifinal Matches Date Time Netherlands vs Spain (1st semis) 6th August 1:30 PM IST India vs Germany (2nd semis) 6th August 10:30 PM IST

When will the men's hockey semifinals take place?

The men's hockey team semifinals will take place on August 6, 2024.

At what time will semifinals of men's hockey take place during Paris Olympics 2024?

The first semifinal, involving Spain and Netherlands, will take place at 5:30 PM IST and the second semifinal between India and Germany will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Which TV CHannels will live telecast men's hockey semifinals?

The live telecast of the men's hockey semifinal matches at Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Sports 18 1 HD/SD with English commentary while Sports 18 3 with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of hockey semifinal matches at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Jio Cinema will live stream semifinal matches in multiple languages.