Explained: Red card in Hockey; will Rohidas play Olympics 2024 SF vs GER?

In a stunning display of resilience, the men’s hockey team of India won the Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match against Great Britain despite being reduced to 10 men. One of the best rushers in field hockey, Amit Rohidas, received a straight red card in the 12th minute of Sunday’s match.

In modern hockey, it is highly improbable for a team to win after being reduced to 10 men with almost 48 minutes left in the game. But the Indian team not only took the lead but also showcased impressive defence after the scores were level, ultimately clinching a spot in the semi-final by winning the penalty shootout.

Why did India receive a red card in hockey?

Amit Rohidas received a straight red card for unusually raising his stick, which hit a Great Britain player on the forehead. The on-field umpires consulted the video referee and decided to issue a straight red card, a decision that captain Harmanpreet Singh protested.

What is a red card in Olympics hockey?

According to the rules of the Olympics, if a player receives a straight red card during a match, he or she will be banned from participating in the next match as well.

Will Amit Rohidas not play in the India vs Germany hockey semi-final?

According to a Fédération Internationale de Hockey (FIH) statement, Amit Rohidas has been banned for one match after breaching the FIH Code of Conduct in the quarterfinal against Great Britain. He will miss the semi-final against Germany.

What are the implications of Amit Rohidas’ ban against Germany?

The ban on Amit Rohidas may have a significant impact, as India will compete in the semi-final with only 15 players instead of 16 in their squad. This can impact the team’s ability to manage rolling substitutions effectively.

What is rolling substitution in field hockey?

In field hockey, only 16 players are allowed in the squad for a match. Rolling substitution allows players to continuously enter and exit the game without interrupting the game. In modern hockey, teams use rolling substitution to allow players ample time to recover from high-intensity game.

Can India file an appeal to revoke Amit Rohidas’ ban?

According to media reports, India has filed an appeal to revoke the ban for the semi-final, arguing that Rohidas’ raised stick was not intentional. Former India drag-flicker Jugraj Singh told the official broadcaster JioCinema that Olympic hockey authorities could revoke the ban if they agree that the raised stick was indeed unintentional, potentially offering relief to Amit Rohidas.