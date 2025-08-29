World C'ships: Sindhu stuns world No. 2, Satwik-Chirag break chinese jinx

On a day of high drama at the Badminton World Championships, two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu showed once again why she thrives on the biggest of stages. The former world champion stunned world number 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China in straight games to storm into the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Sindhu, ranked 15th in the world, took just 48 minutes to script a 21-19, 21-15 triumph, her victory securing a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head record against Wang. It was a display of calculated aggression, measured defence, and sheer big-match temperament.

For Sindhu, the stakes could not be higher. The 30-year-old is now just one win away from a record-equalling sixth World Championships medal — a feat that would cement her as one of the most decorated shuttlers in history. Her next challenge comes in the form of Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani, ranked ninth in the world. The Indonesian had outplayed her earlier this year at the Sudirman Cup, but Sindhu will draw confidence from their 2022 Asian Games clash, where she emerged victorious.

A Tactical Battle Won with Nerves of Steel Sindhu’s performance against Wang was not just about physical fitness but also about mental clarity. She stormed to an 11-6 lead in the opening game, employing sharp smashes and deft net play to unsettle her opponent. Yet, Wang clawed back to 19-all, threatening a turnaround. At that moment, Sindhu’s experience showed. She tightened her game, cut down errors, and pocketed the opener with nerves of steel. The second game mirrored the first, with Sindhu once again racing to an 11-6 cushion at the interval. A marathon 57-shot rally tested her endurance, but the Indian came out on top, using it as a psychological blow to Wang. From there, she maintained her rhythm, forcing errors and capitalising on her opponent’s frustration.

This victory further burnishes Sindhu’s legacy against Chinese opponents at the Worlds. Over the years, she has built a remarkable record, beating legends such as Wang Yihan (2013), Wang Shixian (2014), Li Xuerui (2015), Sun Yu (2017), and Chen Yufei (2017 and 2019). Thursday’s result added Wang Zhi Yi’s name to that illustrious list. Chirag-Shetty: Breaking the Chinese Curse If Sindhu’s triumph was about reaffirming her stature, India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty delivered a statement of their own. Up against China’s Liang Wei Kang and Wang Chang, the Indians scripted a rousing comeback to win 19-21, 21-15, 21-17.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup Hockey today's match list: MAS vs BAN at 9 AM, IND vs CHN at 3 PM What made this victory significant was its context. Before this clash, Chirag and Satwik had lost all four of their previous encounters with the Chinese duo. Each loss carried the weight of a psychological barrier, one that often nags at the back of athletes’ minds. By overturning that record, the Indians not only progressed to the quarterfinals but also exorcised a nagging ghost. The match began with the Chinese taking the opener 21-19, their sharp placements and fast exchanges troubling the Indians. But Satwik and Chirag regrouped, showing remarkable resilience. In the second game, their aggressive net play and controlled power from the backline shifted momentum. The decider was a test of composure, with both sides trading points deep into the contest. Ultimately, the Indians’ superior fitness and tactical adjustments carried them through.

This win reinforces their reputation as one of the most formidable pairs on the circuit, capable of holding their own against the best in the world. Dhruv-Tanisha: The Surprise Package If Sindhu and Chirag-Satwik grabbed the headlines, India’s mixed doubles duo Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto added another layer of surprise to the day’s script. Ranked outside the top five globally, the Indians stunned Hong Kong’s world number 5 pair Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in a pulsating three-game battle that lasted 63 minutes. The Indians lost the first game 19-21 but roared back to take the next two 21-12, 21-15. Their resilience was the standout feature of the contest.

“We didn’t give up at any point,” Tanisha said after the match. “Even after losing the first game, we kept pushing till the very last shot. That was the game changer today.” Dhruv highlighted their improved mental preparation: “We stayed strong this time. Earlier, when we lost the first game, we would mentally collapse. Today we kept backing each other, and that made the difference.” Their progress is particularly significant given their uneven season. After early exits at the Orleans Masters and All England Championships, their campaign looked shaky. But Thursday’s performance suggested that the pair is beginning to find stability at the right time.

A Turning Point for Indian Badminton What makes these results crucial is the collective impact they represent. Sindhu’s win signals that she remains a force in women’s singles despite the ebb and flow of recent seasons. Chirag-Satwik’s victory indicates that India’s doubles are no longer in the shadow of traditional powerhouses, while Dhruv-Tanisha’s upset injects hope into India’s mixed doubles prospects. These victories underline India’s growing depth across formats. Unlike in the past, when India’s fortunes rested largely on one or two names, the current generation is creating multiple narratives. For a country aspiring to be a consistent powerhouse in world badminton, this diversification of success could not have come at a better time.