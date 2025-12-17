Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 10:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / T20 World Cup 2026: Tickets from Rs 100; Check IND ticket prices here

T20 World Cup 2026: Tickets from Rs 100; Check IND ticket prices here

For the Super 8 matches and the semi-final scheduled at Eden Gardens, Premium Hospitality (B Premium) tickets have been priced at Rs 10,000.

T20 World Cup 2026 dates

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Wednesday announced the ticket prices for matches to be held at the Eden Gardens during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with rates varying across group-stage fixtures and knockout matches.

The 10th edition of showpiece will start on February 7.

For group matches featuring Bangladesh vs Italy, England vs Italy and West Indies vs Italy, ticket prices have been fixed as follows: Premium Hospitality (B Premium) at Rs 4,000; Lower Block B and L at Rs 1,000; Lower Block C, F and K at Rs 200; Lower Block D, E, G, H and J at Rs 200; and Upper Block B1, C1, D1, F1, G1, H1, K1 and L1 at Rs 100. 

 

Tickets for group matches involving West Indies vs Bangladesh and England vs Bangladesh have been priced higher.

Premium Hospitality (B Premium) tickets will cost Rs 5,000, while Lower Block B and L are priced at Rs 1,500. Lower Block C, F and K tickets are priced at Rs 1,000, Lower Block D, E, G, H and J at Rs 500, and Upper Block B1, C1, D1, F1, G1, H1, K1 and L1 at Rs 300.

Lower Block B and L tickets will cost Rs 3,000, Lower Block C, F and K Rs 2,500, Lower Block D, E, G, H and J Rs 1,500, while Upper Block B1, C1, D1, F1, G1, H1, K1 and L1 have been priced at Rs 900.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

