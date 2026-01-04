Here's why start of National Boxing Championships delayed in Greater Noida

The opening day of the Senior National Boxing Championships in Greater Noida on Sunday was thrown off schedule after competition was delayed by several hours due to the absence of properly constructed rings at the venue.

The championships were slated to begin on January 4 at Gautam Buddha University, but boxers and officials arriving for the afternoon session were met with empty floors where the rings were expected to be in place. According to a report in Sportstar, bouts that were scheduled to begin at 2 pm eventually got underway only around 6:30 pm.

Boxers left waiting as rings hurriedly assembled

Participants who had travelled from across the country were asked to wait while the rings were hastily put together on site. In national-level boxing tournaments, rings are typically installed at least a day in advance to allow for inspections and logistical checks. The delay had a cascading effect on the day’s schedule. A total of 42 bouts in the men’s category and 38 in the women’s division had been planned for the opening day, but the four-hour disruption raised doubts over whether all contests could be completed as scheduled. Women’s bouts may be pushed back Coaches and officials at the venue indicated that adjustments to the schedule were being considered to manage the backlog. One coach, who did not wish to be named, said there was a possibility that bouts in the women’s category could be postponed by a day to accommodate the delay.

The coach also recalled that a similar disruption had occurred during the sub-junior nationals at the same venue last year, although that delay had been attributed to heavy rain. This time, however, the issue stemmed purely from logistical lapses. “This is the first time I have seen a national championship unable to start because the ring had not been set up,” the coach said. Weight-cut concerns add to frustration The delay added to the physical strain on boxers, many of whom had already begun strict weight-cutting routines in preparation for their bouts. One boxer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the uncertainty was far from ideal.

“When boxers come for a competition, they cut weight according to a plan. We have been waiting here since morning without clarity on when we will compete. Many of us have not eaten because we are following strict diets before the bouts,” the boxer said. High stakes tournament for national selection Despite the disrupted start, the championships remain a key event on the domestic boxing calendar. More than 600 boxers are set to compete across 10 weight divisions in both the men’s and women’s categories. Medal winners from the tournament will earn selection to the national camp, which serves as a pathway for major international competitions, including the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.