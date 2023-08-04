Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hockey ACT: Pakistan coach elated after team's 1-1 draw vs defending champs

Hockey ACT: Pakistan coach elated after team's 1-1 draw vs defending champs

Pakistan head coach Muhammad Saqlain on Friday said his young side has surprised everyone by holding defending champions South Korea to a 1-1 draw in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy

Press Trust of India Chennai
Pakistan hockey player during a match against Korea in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. Photo: Hockey India

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 8:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Pakistan head coach Muhammad Saqlain on Friday said his young side has surprised everyone by holding defending champions South Korea to 1-1 draw in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy here.

However, he rued that playing back-to-back matches was a bit tedious task for his unit.

Pakistan is coming off a 1-3 defeat against Malaysia on Thursday and remains winless in the opening two meetings, managing just a point.

"We have surprised everyone today. If you look at the side we have, most of the players do not have the experience of playing more than two or three international games. So, international exposure is very important here," he said after the draw.

"It was a very beautiful tie. Korea is the fittest side in the world. We played back-to-back matches, which is quite tough, considering we have a very young team."

"We played according to our stature and we again missed many chances. Our luck is not favouring us either. I hope to get some time with this team, maybe one or two years. It could be a brilliant team in the world," he added.

 

"We are struggling to finish. Hockey is all about taking chances."

Pakistan continued to struggle with penalty corner conversions with Saqlain explaining that missing drag-flicker Arbaz Ahmad proved to be costly for them.

 

"Our main drag-flicker Arbaz Ahmad was not available today, having suffered an issue with his disc in his back. His absence was a big loss for us, as we could not convert the short corners into goals. Hope to have him back for the Asian Games."

Saqlain said the stay here has been enjoyable so far and had special praise for the food of the city.

"I was here the last time international hockey was played at this venue. The crowd has been fantastic. We have enjoyed it so far and we are looking forward to the India contest."

"The people here are very kind and helpful. It feels like we are not in India but in Pakistan. The food is very good, I love it. From golgappe, to aloo chaat, aloo masala and biriyani, everything is available. When our boys saw mutton biriyani, they simply pounced on it," he signed off.

Also Read

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Why are coaches complaining about schedule?

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan coach Butt thrilled to be in India

Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan hockey team to reach India on August 1

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Teams, Mascot, Where to Watch and More

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: India tops the points table, Pak at 5

World Archery Championships: Indian women's compound team win historic gold

GM Gukesh D overtakes Anand to become highest ranked Indian chess player

India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023, check match details

Hockey: ACT 2023 today's matches - IND vs JAP, PAK vs KOR, CHN vs MAL

Topics :Asian Men's Hockey Champions TrophyPakistan Hockey

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story