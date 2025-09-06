Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs China live streaming, Super 4 points table

India head into their final Super 4 match of the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 with momentum on their side, having secured a vital win over Malaysia on Thursday. Their opponents on Saturday are China, a side India narrowly defeated 4-3 in their previous group-stage encounter. With a spot in the final on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the home team at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. A victory over China would seal India’s place in the final, taking them to 7 points, a tally no other team can surpass in the Super 4 stage. Even a draw would be enough to secure qualification, as only one of Malaysia or Korea could then reach 6 points, ensuring India remain in the top two.

However, a defeat could complicate matters significantly. If India lose and Malaysia beat Korea in the other Super 4 fixture, then Malaysia and China would progress with 6 points each, knocking India out of contention. Should India lose and the Malaysia vs Korea match end in a draw, goal difference will determine the finalist, meaning India must avoid a heavy loss to stay in the race. In the least likely scenario, if Korea defeat Malaysia by a large margin and India lose heavily to China, Korea could pip India to a final spot based on superior goal difference.

With qualification still hanging in the balance, India must aim for nothing less than a win to keep their dream of a fourth Asia Cup title alive. Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 points table Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table Pos Name P W D L ScF ScA PDiff Pt 1 India 2 1 1 0 6 3 3 4 2 Malaysia 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 3 China 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 4 Korea 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3 1 Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4s: Live streaming and telecast details

