Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs China live streaming, Super 4 points table

India defeated Malaysia 4-1 in their previous encounter and are still in contention for a spot in the final of the tourney as well.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 8:59 AM IST
India head into their final Super 4 match of the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 with momentum on their side, having secured a vital win over Malaysia on Thursday. Their opponents on Saturday are China, a side India narrowly defeated 4-3 in their previous group-stage encounter. With a spot in the final on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the home team at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.
 
A victory over China would seal India’s place in the final, taking them to 7 points, a tally no other team can surpass in the Super 4 stage. Even a draw would be enough to secure qualification, as only one of Malaysia or Korea could then reach 6 points, ensuring India remain in the top two.
 
However, a defeat could complicate matters significantly. If India lose and Malaysia beat Korea in the other Super 4 fixture, then Malaysia and China would progress with 6 points each, knocking India out of contention. Should India lose and the Malaysia vs Korea match end in a draw, goal difference will determine the finalist, meaning India must avoid a heavy loss to stay in the race.
 
In the least likely scenario, if Korea defeat Malaysia by a large margin and India lose heavily to China, Korea could pip India to a final spot based on superior goal difference.
 
With qualification still hanging in the balance, India must aim for nothing less than a win to keep their dream of a fourth Asia Cup title alive.
 
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 points table 
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table
Pos Name P W D L ScF ScA PDiff Pt
1 India 2 1 1 0 6 3 3 4
2 Malaysia 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3
3 China 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3
4 Korea 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3 1 
 
   
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4s: Live streaming and telecast details
 
What is the venue for Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 matches on September 6?
 
All the matches of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be played at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.
 
Who will India face in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match on September 6?
 
Hosts India will face China in their final Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 on September 6.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Asia Cup 2025 hockey Super 4 matches in India?
 
The live telecast of Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches of Super 4s will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 hockey Super 4 matches in India?
 
The live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches of Super 4s will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.
 
When live streaming of India vs China match will be available in India?
 
India vs China hockey match live streaming will start after 7:30 PM IST today on Sony LIV app and website.

Topics :Other Sports NewsHockey NewsIndian Hockey TeamAsia cup hockey

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

