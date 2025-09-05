US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final schedule, live time and streaming

Day 13 of the US Open 2025 promises electric action as two blockbuster men’s singles semifinals headline the evening at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. With all four players having tasted success at the highest level, the race to the final is expected to be fiercely competitive. Here's a detailed look at the upcoming clashes.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: Clash of the Titans

In a repeat of some of the most thrilling encounters in recent tennis memory, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are set to renew their rivalry in the semifinals. The Spanish second seed has looked sharp throughout the tournament, dispatching his opponents with a blend of athleticism and creativity that has become his trademark.

However, standing in his way is Djokovic, the Serbian legend and 24-time Grand Slam winner, who continues to defy age and expectations. Seeded seventh this year, Djokovic has quietly advanced to the semifinals with clinical wins, and his eyes are firmly set on adding yet another US Open crown to his glittering resume. ALSO READ: PKL 2025 live streaming: September 5 match list, timings, telecast details US Open 2025 Men’s singles semi-final schedule (IST) Time (IST) Match Type Round Players Sep 6, Not before 12:30 AM Men’s Singles Semifinal Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Sep 6, Not before 4:30 AM Men’s Singles Semifinal Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Their previous matchups have been high-octane affairs, including the 2023 Wimbledon final and the 2024 French Open semifinal. With the stakes this high, this encounter could once again go the distance.

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: The Calm vs The Comeback On the other side of the draw, World No. 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 25th seed from Canada who has surprised many with his inspired run to the semifinals. Sinner, who has enjoyed a dominant 2025 season, has continued his imperious form at Flushing Meadows. His serve, baseline control, and tactical precision have made him the man to beat this fortnight. The Italian is looking to become the first back-to-back men’s singles champion at the US Open since Federer’s five-title streak.