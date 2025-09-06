India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final live match timings and streaming

The stage is set for an electrifying finale at the Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, as India and defending champions Korea lock horns for the title on September 7.

Korea were the first to book their spot in the final after pulling off a remarkable comeback against Malaysia, overturning a 1-3 deficit to win 4-3 in a thrilling encounter. It was a display of resilience and championship pedigree from the reigning title holders, who will now aim to secure back-to-back Asia Cup crowns.

India, on the other hand, confirmed their place in the final following a dominating 6-0 win against China in the second Super 4 fixture of the day. The hosts, buoyed by home support, will be aiming to reclaim the trophy on familiar turf and deny Korea another title.