Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final live match timings and streaming

India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final live match timings and streaming

Korea were the first to book their spot in the final after pulling off a remarkable comeback against Malaysia, overturning a 1-3 deficit to win 4-3 in a thrilling encounter.

IND vs KOR
IND vs KOR
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 8:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The stage is set for an electrifying finale at the Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, as India and defending champions Korea lock horns for the title on September 7.
 
Korea were the first to book their spot in the final after pulling off a remarkable comeback against Malaysia, overturning a 1-3 deficit to win 4-3 in a thrilling encounter. It was a display of resilience and championship pedigree from the reigning title holders, who will now aim to secure back-to-back Asia Cup crowns.
 
India, on the other hand, confirmed their place in the final following a dominating 6-0 win against China in the second Super 4 fixture of the day. The hosts, buoyed by home support, will be aiming to reclaim the trophy on familiar turf and deny Korea another title.
 
With both sides in top form and high on confidence, the upcoming final promises to be a mouthwatering contest. While Korea brings experience and grit, India will count on their crowd support and momentum to push them over the line. Fans can expect a fiercely competitive clash as two of Asia’s top hockey nations battle it out for continental supremacy. 
 
India vs Korea Men's Asia Cup 2025 hockey final live timing and streaming details
 
When will India vs Korea men's hockey final match be played during the Asia Cup 2025?
 
The India vs Korea men's Asia Cup hockey final match will be played on September 7.
 
What will be the live match timing for India vs Korea men's hockey match during the Asia Cup 2025 Final?
 
The final on September 7 against Korea will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Asia Cup Final matche in India?
 
Hockey enthusiasts can catch India’s final match live by subscribing to Watch.Hockey. Additionally, live coverage and updates will also be available on Business-Standard.com.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final schedule, live time and streaming

India vs Thailand hockey live streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2025 live timings

US Open 2025 women's singles semi-final schedule, live time and streaming

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table, team rankings, India next match

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Super 4 Match list, India match dates, live streaming

Topics :Hockey NewsIndian Hockey Team

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story