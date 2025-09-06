India vs Japan hockey live streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2025 live timings

The Indian women’s hockey team will aim to maintain their winning momentum as they gear up to face Japan in their second group-stage clash of the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on September 6. After a resounding 11-0 triumph over Thailand in their opening encounter, Salima Tete and her side have sent a strong message to their rivals and are looking well-set to make a deep run in the tournament being held in China.

India's attacking intensity and defensive organisation were on full display in their first match, and they will hope to replicate that form against a much stronger opponent. Japan, meanwhile, were equally dominant in their opener, dismantling Singapore 9-0, and will be eager to put India to the test in what promises to be a more evenly contested tie.